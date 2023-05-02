Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Dallas Congressman Colin Allred reportedly ready to challenge Ted Cruz for his Senate seat

The news breaks two weeks after a report that San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez is also mulling a challenge to Cruz.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 10:04 am

click to enlarge Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act. - Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
Looks like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has another potential challenger.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, plans to run against the Lone Star State's junior senator in 2024 and may make a campaign announcement within days, the Texas Tribune reports, citing two unnamed people familiar with the plans.

The news comes roughly two weeks after an Express-News report that State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes parts of San Antonio, was "very serious" about challenging Cruz for his seat. Gutierrez, whose district also includes Uvalde, has been a fierce gun control proponent during the current session.

Allred, an attorney and former NFL player, was first elected to Congress in 2018. The former athlete has a reputation for bipartisanship, and his election in a North Texas district once considered solidly Republican surprised some political observers. He's since held comfortable margins over GOP challengers.

Known as an effective fundraiser, Allred would come into the race with a financial advantage over other Democratic contenders, the Tribune reports. He ended the first quarter of this year with $2.2 million in campaign cash, while Cruz had $3.3 million, the news site reports.

