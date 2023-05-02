Dallas Congressman Colin Allred reportedly ready to challenge Ted Cruz for his Senate seat

click to enlarge
Looks like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has another potential challenger.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, plans to run against the Lone Star State's junior senator in 2024 and may make a campaign announcement within days, the Texas Tribune reports
, citing two unnamed people familiar with the plans.
The news comes roughly two weeks after an Express-News report
that State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes parts of San Antonio, was "very serious" about challenging Cruz for his seat. Gutierrez, whose district also includes Uvalde, has been a fierce gun control proponent during the current session.
Allred, an attorney and former NFL player, was first elected to Congress in 2018. The former athlete has a reputation for bipartisanship, and his election in a North Texas district once considered solidly Republican surprised some political observers. He's since held comfortable margins over GOP challengers.
Known as an effective fundraiser, Allred would come into the race with a financial advantage over other Democratic contenders, the Tribune reports. He ended the first quarter of this year with $2.2 million in campaign cash, while Cruz had $3.3 million, the news site reports.
