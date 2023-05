Dallas Congressman Colin Allred reportedly ready to challenge Ted Cruz for his Senate seat

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Looks like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has another potential challenger.U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, plans to run against the Lone Star State's junior senator in 2024 and may make a campaign announcement within days, the Texas Tribune reports , citing two unnamed people familiar with the plans.The news comes roughly two weeks after an Express-News report that State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes parts of San Antonio, was "very serious" about challenging Cruz for his seat. Gutierrez, whose district also includes Uvalde, has been a fierce gun control proponent during the current session.Allred, an attorney and former NFL player, was first elected to Congress in 2018. The former athlete has a reputation for bipartisanship, and his election in a North Texas district once considered solidly Republican surprised some political observers. He's since held comfortable margins over GOP challengers.Known as an effective fundraiser, Allred would come into the race with a financial advantage over other Democratic contenders, the Tribune reports. He ended the first quarter of this year with $2.2 million in campaign cash, while Cruz had $3.3 million, the news site reports.