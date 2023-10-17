BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Dallas Cowboys' comeback prompts stabbing in Southwest San Antonio

A man in his 50s stabbed his neighbor because of noise coming from his house as he watched Monday Night Football, according to authorities.

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of McArthur Avenue. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of McArthur Avenue.
A noise complaint stemming from the Dallas Cowboys’ Monday night comeback victory led to a stabbing melee between two Alamo City men in their 50s, the Express-News reports.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of McArthur Avenue in Southwest San Antonio. According to police, a 52-year-old man knocked on the door of his 51-year-old neighbor to complain about the ruckus sounding from inside the house, the daily reports.

According to police, the racket was the result of Monday night's big game, in which Dak Prescott and the Cowboys pulled off an exciting comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, the 52-year-old apparently didn't find cause to celebrate and stabbed his rambunctious neighbor several times in the back and punctured his upper and lower extremities, the Express-News reports, citing police.

The 51-year-old fought back and managed to cut his neighbor in the forehead and upper extremities, according to the daily.

Both men were transferred to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to media reports. It's unclear what charges they face, according to KSAT.

