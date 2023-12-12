Dallas Cowboys stadium worker busted on charge he took bribes to let people into Sunday's game

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Dorti
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Sunday.
An employee at Arlington's AT&T Stadium was arrested Sunday on charges that he let football fans without tickets into a much-anticipated game in exchange for cash bribes, Tarrant County court records show
.
More than 90,000 folks
cheered on the Dallas Cowboys as they defeated the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's stunning 33-12 victory. However, not everyone at Jerry World was a paying customer, authorities allege.
Ticket inspector Diego Soto, 19, now faces charges that he let people into the stadium for cash, which he pocketed, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports
. It's unclear how many people gained admission due to the alleged scheme.
After being questioned by Arlington police, Soto admitted to accepting cash to allow people into the game, according to the daily.
Soto was later booked into the Tarrant County Jail and charged with commercial bribery, a state jail felony, court records show. He's since posted a $1,500 bond.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed