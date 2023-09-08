BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Danzig, San Antonio Employers: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Separate stories about San Antonio Spurs Manu Ginobili and Victor Wembanyama also landed high on the list.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 1:01 pm

click to enlarge Glenn Danzig and band perform at Boeing Center on Saturday. This photo was taken before security began telling audience members to put away their cell phones. - Brianna Espinoza
Brianna Espinoza
Glenn Danzig and band perform at Boeing Center on Saturday. This photo was taken before security began telling audience members to put away their cell phones.
Two things for sure about San Antonio: We're a hard-working town, and we love our heavy metal.

Which may explain why the Current's two most-read stories this week were a rundown of San Antonio employers who ended up on Forbes' annual rankings of the best places to work and our review of Danzig's performance at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Well, at least that's our best guess why so many readers flocked to those two articles.

Clearly, readers also can't get enough of San Antonio Spurs players, both old and new. A little further down the list is our story about Manu Ginobili sharing an online video of a mysterious dog-like animal roaming his neighborhood. And landing just below that piece was an article on new Spur Victor Wembanyama turning heads with a visit to Blue Star Arts Complex.

10. Texas prisons enter statewide lockdown. Officials won't say how long it will last.

9. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy threatens to shut down government if he can't resurrect Trump's border wall

8. Texas DPS cancels all driver-license appointments due to systemwide outage

7. Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton

6. Texas' years-long refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion has dire consequences for the working poor

5. San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

4. Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

3. USA Today lists San Antonio attractions among the most overrated tourist traps on the planet

2. Danzig's San Antonio performance was theatrical but grounded in timeless tunes

1. Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

By Brandon Rodriguez

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.

Texas' years-long refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion has dire consequences for the working poor

By Travis E. Poling

People without insurance coverage often end at emergency rooms when they have medical issues — the priciest place for them to end up.

Texas prisons enter statewide lockdown. Officials won't say how long it will last.

By Brandon Rodriguez

TDCJ's lockdown and comprehensive search of state prisons has no set end date.

ERCOT again warns Texans it may be forced to resort to rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

An ERCOT employee monitors the state's electrical grid.

Federal appeals court rules Texas' border buoys can remain – at least for now

By Michael Karlis

The floating buoy barrier ladened with chainsaw blades (pictured above) was deployed into the Rio Grande as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion dollar Operation Lone Star border crackdown in early July.

Report: White House may force migrants awaiting asylum to stay in Texas

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.

Texas’ political environment driving faculty to leave, survey finds

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

A student walks through the Library Mall at the University of North Texas in Denton on March 22, 2022.
