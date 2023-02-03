Delta Airlines to resume offering nonstop flights from San Antonio to New York

Delta Airlines hopes to offer 20% more seats this summer from the Lone Star State to locations around the country.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 11:41 am

Delta Airlines scrapped its nonstop service between San Antonio and New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Wikimedia Commons / Mertbiol
Wikimedia Commons / Mertbiol
Delta Airlines scrapped its nonstop service between San Antonio and New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With demand for air travel rising, Delta Airlines will resume offering nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The route is returning after a pandemic hiatus, which has been in place since 2020. Nonstop service between the Alamo City and the Big Apple will resume May 8, according to Delta officials.

Delta’s nonstop service from SA comes as the Atlanta-based airline looks to expand in the quick-growing Texas market. The carrier said it plans to offer 20% more seats this summer from the Lone Star State to locations around the country.

Even so, the new route will have stiff competition. Both JetBlue and United Airlines currently offer nonstop service from San Antonio to NYC.

