Democratic group already targeting Ted Cruz with ads ahead of 2024 election

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
Senate Democrats have already launched personalized attack ads targeting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, whom the party considers one of the only two vulnerable Republican senators in 2024, Axios reports
.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's five-figure digital ad buy is aimed at seniors, and bashes Cruz and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida — considered the Senate's other GOP weak link — for posing a "threat to your Medicare," according to the online news outlet. The buy also includes ads in seven Democrat-held states that will target Senate Republicans more generally.
The spots are the first of the 2024 campaign cycle targeting Cruz and Scott, DSCC spokesperson Tommy Garcia told Axios. He added that his party will “look for every opportunity to put Cruz and Scott on defense.”
In the 2024 cycle, Cruz faces challenges from two high-profile Democrats.
Dallas-area Congressman Colin Allred, a former NFL player, has already raised a formidable $6.2 million to take on the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, who was catapulted into the national spotlight after fighting for gun reforms in the wake of Uvalde's Robb Elementary School shooting, which occurred in his district, has also announced a run.
Many political observers consider Cruz one of the Republicans' weakest Senate reelection prospects because of baggage including his highly publicized trip to Cancun as Winter Storm Uri left millions of Texans without power and killed hundreds more. His approval ratings in traditionally red Texas also remain flaccid.
Cruz narrowly won reelection in 2018, eking out a three-point victory over Beto O'Rourke in a state that's not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed