Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break

In recent weeks, 4 U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Mexico and 3 others have disappeared.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 1:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta.
As Spring Break kicks off in San Antonio, the Texas Department of Public Safety is warning college students and families against taking trips south of the border, the BBC reports.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” Texas DPS director Steven McCraw told the BBC. “Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there, we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

McCraw's warning comes a week after four Americans were kidnapped after crossing into the Mexican city of Matamoros from Brownsville. Two of the four were later found dead, while the surviving two were repatriated to the U.S.

Last month, two sisters and a friend from the border town of Peñitas, near McAllen, disappeared after traveling to the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon to sell clothes at a flea market, CNN reports. The three haven't been heard from since Feb. 24.

Despite the warning from Texas DPS, the U.S. State Department only warns Americans against travel to six Mexican states. The department recommends avoiding travel to the destination cities of Mazatlan, Zihuatanejo, Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta, although Cabo San Lucas and Cancun are considered mostly safe.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

By Michael Karlis

Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says

By Michael Karlis

A report published last year projected that San Antonio home values would depreciate more than 30%. However, some industry experts say that's unlikely.

Millions of Texans are about to lose their health insurance

By Sara Hutchinson, The Texas Observer

An estimated 2.7 million Texans — mostly children and new moms — are at risk of losing their Medicaid insurance, some as early as June.

San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the crowd at a Tuesday night town hall.

Also in News

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

By Michael Karlis

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

Two-way traffic to resume along North St. Mary's Street by April, city official says

By Michael Karlis

Small business owners along North St. Mary's Street have complained of a decline in pedestrian foot traffic since construction first began in May 2021.

In gun-laden TV ad, primary rival attacks U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales as 'Republican in name only'

By Sanford Nowlin

Medina County Republican Party Chairwoman Julie Clark wants to make sure you know she can handle a military-style assault rifle.

Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says

By Michael Karlis

A report published last year projected that San Antonio home values would depreciate more than 30%. However, some industry experts say that's unlikely.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us