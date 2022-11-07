Despite fears for fate of U.S. democracy, early voting numbers down in Bexar County

At least 21 candidates on the midterm ballot in Texas — including Gov. Greg Abbot and Attorney General Ken Paxton — have denied or questioned the results of the 2020 general election.

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge There were 21,511 fewer early votes cast this cycle in Bexar County than during the 2018 midterms. - Wikimedia Commons / Jay Phagan
Wikimedia Commons / Jay Phagan
There were 21,511 fewer early votes cast this cycle in Bexar County than during the 2018 midterms.
The number of early ballots cast in Bexar County during the current election cycle is down from those cast in the 2018 midterms and also the 2020 general election, according to county officials.

Only 358,188 Bexar County residents cast ballots in person from Oct. 24-Nov. 4, the Bexar County Elections Department reports. That's 21,511 fewer than during the 2018 midterms and far below the 596,961 cast during the 2020 presidential election.

That reduced turnout comes as President Joe Biden and civil rights advocates warn that the midterms could determine the fate of U.S. democracy due to a surge in election-denying candidates. Biden emphasized the importance of Tuesday’s election during a speech last week.


“There are candidates running for every level of office in America — for governor, for congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state who won’t commit to accepting the results of the elections they’re in,” Biden said. “That is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it is un-American.”

At least 21 candidates on the midterm ballot in Texas — including Gov. Greg Abbot and Attorney General Ken Paxton — have denied or questioned the results of the 2020 general election, according to Brookings Institution report.

Although mail-in ballots haven't yet been counted, restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature could lead to a decline in those votes as well. During Texas’ March primaries, vote-by-mail ballots sent in by people of color were 50% more likely to be rejected than white voters under the new restrictions, according to a recent study.

Bexar County’s voting centers will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and close at 7 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

Polk Street, between West Josephine and East Grayson streets, would be turned into a pedestrian space in Jake Harris’ mixed-use development.

San Antonio gaining another boutique hotel with revamp of Broadway's Ranch Motel

By Nina Rangel

Broadway’s Ranch Motel is undergoing a preservation makeover, including repairs to the property’s vintage neon sign.

San Antonio Costco among the retail chain's best in the nation, survey finds

By Michael Karlis

The No. 3 best Costco location in the nation is located at 5611 UTSA Blvd.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is among the Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman. Wait until you hear what he has planned.

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

By Sanford Nowlin

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

Caught between feuding politicians, nonprofits shoulder burden of Texas’ migrant busing program

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.

These Texans were trying to help run elections. Then Ken Paxton’s office launched criminal investigations.

By Cassandra Jaramillo and Joshua Kaplan, ProPublica

Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us