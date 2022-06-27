Despite its high carbon emissions, Texas ranked among the states most receptive to green technology

The study comes as Texas lawmakers look to punish companies for 'boycotting' the state's oil industry.

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 5:10 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio ranked high on a list ranking states on factors such as their overall wind and solar production. - OCI SOLAR
OCI Solar
San Antonio ranked high on a list ranking states on factors such as their overall wind and solar production.
Despite its pride about being a fossil-fuel producer and the anti-renewable energy rhetoric of its leaders, Texas ranks as one of the most receptive states when it comes to green technologies, according to a new study.

The report by voter-education site Wise Voter ranks Texas as the tenth-most receptive state for adopting green technologies.

To get those rankings, Wise Voter compared states using metrics such as their number of EV charging stations and total wind and solar energy production. In order, the five most-receptive states on its list are: Nevada, South Dakota, North Dakota, Washington and California.

Despite Texas' high overall ranking, its carbon emissions — the ninth-highest on the nation — and poor recycling habits landed it at No. 29 when it comes to efforts to fight climate change, according to Wise Voter.

Texas' overall strong showing might surprise some given the tendency of its Republican leadership to badmouthed renewable energy. During the power failures of 2021's Winter Storm Uri, for example, Gov. Greg Abbott erroneously blamed the outages on renewable energy sources.

What's more, the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a recent law banning state agencies from doing business with firms that divest from fossil fuel companies. As a followup, Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar sent a letter to 19 businesses — including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — threatening to cut them out of state contracts for "boycotting" big oil.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

Trending

Uvalde mom handcuffed for trying to rescue her kids now says she's being harassed by local police

By Michael Karlis

19 students and 2 teachers died during the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Bexar County sheriff says he won't pursue charges against San Antonio women seeking abortions

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Beto O'Rourke says he'll work to reverse Texas' abortion ban

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign appearance.

Hundreds take to San Antonio's streets Friday to protest Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By Michael Karlis

Abortion-rights protesters carry signs through downtown San Antonio on Friday.

Also in News

Uvalde mom handcuffed for trying to rescue her kids now says she's being harassed by local police

By Michael Karlis

19 students and 2 teachers died during the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Beto O'Rourke says he'll work to reverse Texas' abortion ban

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign appearance.

Texas Planned Parenthood clinics stop abortion services indefinitely in light of Supreme Court ruling

By Michael Karlis

Although Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have paused abortions, access to contraceptives and other reproductive care will remain available.

Texas Republicans Ken Paxton and Ted Cruz take Twitter victory laps over court's abortion ruling

By Michael Karlis

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared June 24 a holiday to honor the "70 million lives" lost because of abortion.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us