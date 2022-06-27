Despite its high carbon emissions, Texas ranked among the states most receptive to green technology

click to enlarge
OCI Solar
San Antonio ranked high on a list ranking states on factors such as their overall wind and solar production.
Despite its pride about being a fossil-fuel producer and the anti-renewable energy rhetoric of its leaders, Texas ranks as one of the most receptive states when it comes to green technologies, according to a new study
.
The report by voter-education site Wise Voter ranks Texas as the tenth-most receptive state for adopting green technologies.
To get those rankings, Wise Voter compared states using metrics such as their number of EV charging stations and total wind and solar energy production. In order, the five most-receptive states on its list are: Nevada, South Dakota, North Dakota, Washington and California.
Despite Texas' high overall ranking, its carbon emissions — the ninth-highest on the nation — and poor recycling habits landed it at No. 29 when it comes to efforts to fight climate change, according to Wise Voter.
Texas' overall strong showing might surprise some given the tendency of its Republican leadership to badmouthed renewable energy. During the power failures of 2021's Winter Storm Uri, for example, Gov. Greg Abbott erroneously blamed
the outages on renewable energy sources.
What's more, the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a recent law
banning state agencies from doing business with firms that divest from fossil fuel companies. As a followup, Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar sent a letter to 19 businesses — including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — threatening to cut them out of state contracts for "boycotting" big oil.
