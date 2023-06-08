District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez hints at mayoral run with constituent survey

click to enlarge Jade Esteban Estrada District 8's Manny Pelaez appears to be the first member of council to publicly hint at an interest in succeeding Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

With Mayor Ron Nirenberg's final two-year term just getting underway, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is already testing the waters on a run to be his successor.In an email survey circulated Wednesday, Pelaez said constituents asked whether he plans to run for mayor during the next election cycle. To help determine an answer, he asked them to fill out a four-question survey.The survey asks how San Antonio can boost economic opportunities, ensure equitable opportunities and prioritize public safety. It also inquires how the city can uphold its "unique character" during rapid growth.Under San Antonio's term limits, Nirenberg — now serving his fourth term — can't run again, prompting rumors about various council members eyeing a top-of-the-ticket run. Pelaez appears to be the first to publicly hint at such ambitions.Pelaez, 49, was first elected in 2017 and coasted into a win in his most recent contest to represent Northwest San Antonio. Like Nirenberg, he will be termed out at the end of his current two-year stint.An attorney with a business-friendly reputation, Pelaez chairs council's Economic and Workforce Development Committee and co-chairs its Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The councilman has also been an outspoken advocate for those affected by domestic abuse.