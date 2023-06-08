VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez hints at mayoral run with constituent survey

Pelaez appears to be the first member of council to publicly hint at an interest in following Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 10:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 8's Manny Pelaez appears to be the first member of council to publicly hint at an interest in succeeding Mayor Ron Nirenberg. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
District 8's Manny Pelaez appears to be the first member of council to publicly hint at an interest in succeeding Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
With Mayor Ron Nirenberg's final two-year term just getting underway, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is already testing the waters on a run to be his successor.

In an email survey circulated Wednesday, Pelaez said constituents asked whether he plans to run for mayor during the next election cycle. To help determine an answer, he asked them to fill out a four-question survey.

The survey asks how San Antonio can boost economic opportunities, ensure equitable opportunities and prioritize public safety. It also inquires how the city can uphold its "unique character" during rapid growth.

Under San Antonio's term limits, Nirenberg — now serving his fourth term — can't run again, prompting rumors about various council members eyeing a top-of-the-ticket run. Pelaez appears to be the first to publicly hint at such ambitions.

Pelaez, 49, was first elected in 2017 and coasted into a win in his most recent contest to represent Northwest San Antonio. Like Nirenberg, he will be termed out at the end of his current two-year stint.

An attorney with a business-friendly reputation, Pelaez chairs council's Economic and Workforce Development Committee and co-chairs its Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The councilman has also been an outspoken advocate for those affected by domestic abuse.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Texas law bans COVID mask, vaccine and shutdown mandates, but some Republicans want more

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 29, which bars local governments from requiring COVID-related masks, vaccines or business shutdowns.

Security wait at San Antonio's airport is the second-shortest in the nation, study says

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio International Airport improved its average wait for a security check by about five minutes, according to a new report.

Ted Cruz pushes to keep AM radios in cars, saying automakers want to kill off right-wing talk shows

By Michael Karlis

The AM for Every Vehicle Act, spearheaded by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, has garnered bi-partisan – albeit meager – support in House and Senate.

San Antonio sports radio show Halftime cancelled as parent company continues reorganization

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Sports Star radio show Halftime, hosted by Michael Jimenez, won the award for the best large radio market sports talk show earlier this year.

Also in News

New Texas law bans COVID mask, vaccine and shutdown mandates, but some Republicans want more

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 29, which bars local governments from requiring COVID-related masks, vaccines or business shutdowns.

Ted Cruz pushes to keep AM radios in cars, saying automakers want to kill off right-wing talk shows

By Michael Karlis

The AM for Every Vehicle Act, spearheaded by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, has garnered bi-partisan – albeit meager – support in House and Senate.

Report: Despite historic parks funding, Texas Legislature failed to protect environment during session

By Sanford Nowlin

Under new a bill passed by the Texas Legislature, petrochemical plants would qualify for school-tax abatements, but renewable energy facilities wouldn't.

Austin American-Statesman journalists go on strike for better pay, benefits and protections

By Michael Karlis

Reporters from the Austin American Statesman walked off the job Monday morning. The striking writers are demanding better pay and benefits from media conglomerate Gannett.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us