LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Divided San Antonio council approves CPS Energy rate increase

The approval came after the narrow defeat of an amendment that would have lessened the requested hike.

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 2:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge CPS Energy officials said the rate increase is necessary to upgrade its equipment and ensure reliability. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
CPS Energy officials said the rate increase is necessary to upgrade its equipment and ensure reliability.
A divided San Antonio City Council voted 8-3 Thursday to authorize a 4.25% rate increase that CPS Energy officials said is necessary to help replace aging equipment, keep up with rapid customer growth and transition to cleaner energy.

However, that approval only came after a 5-6 defeat of an amendment that would have shrunk the size of the proposed hike by half. It also followed concerns raised by multiple council members that the city-owned utility hasn't done enough to shield financially vulnerable residents from rate increases, however necessary they might be.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who sits on CPS Energy's board in his official capacity, was vocal in his support of the increase, which will mean customers pay an average of $4.45 more monthly. He was among the five utility trustees who approved the increase earlier this week.

"The answer to the challenges that we're facing is not to continue the same patterns," Nirenberg said ahead of the vote on the amendment to shrink the increase. "So, I will not support the amendment and will support the CPS rate request, because I think it's appropriate, it's measured and it's conscious of all the challenges we're facing in the community."

CPS Energy's request came less than a year after an earlier rate hike approved by council. However, Nirenberg said the previous increase followed an eight-year stretch during which the utility never sought an increase. Even after the new charge goes into effect March 1, the utility's rates will still be among the lowest in the state, he added.

In the end, council's most conservative member, District 10's Marc Whyte, joined with its District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and District 5's Teri Castillo — the core of its progressive wing — to vote against CPS Energy's request. All three also supported the failed amendment.

"If have to choose, I have committed myself to my residents, and nothing weighs more heavily on my mind and heart than those who will be hurt by this decision," McKee-Rodriguez said of his vote to cut the size of CPS Energy's increase.

During the public comment period, consumer advocates bashed the utility's rate structure, which gives rate breaks to big users while expecting low-income residents to suffer more from raised rates. A representative from Southwest Worker's union read comments from residents worried whether they'll be able to keep their lights on if their bills go up.

Debra Ponce, an organizer for the Texas office of Public Citizen, warned that CPS officials presented council with a list of finite expenses but asked for an increase that will continue to burden ratepayers for generations.

"We all want CPS Energy to get their computers replaced," Ponce said. "No one wants CPS employees dealing with 2002 Windows computers, but let's be clear about this situation: computer replacements are one-time expenses, and this rate increase is indefinite. We will pay for this increase, our kids will pay for this increase and their kids will pay for this increase."

Several council members who ultimately voted for the increase asked for assurances CPS officials will work with city staff to find ways to ensure more low-income residents can access its discount program. At present, just 65,000 customers of the 140,000 who could qualify for the program are enrolled, utility CEO Rudy Garza told council.

In the end, Garza committed to working with staff to find ways to make the program accessible to a larger number of customers. He also said the utility will strive to make sure more are aware the discounts exist.

District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia said expects CPS Energy to make the program more visible on its website, where she said she had difficulty finding information on it.

"If this rate increase were to pass today, I want something big and flashy that says, 'If you need help paying your bill, please click here' to make it easy," she said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Neighbors say suspect in Austin-San Antonio shooting spree changed after time in Army

By Michael Karlis

The suspect allegedly struck the detective in the face when he was responding to a family disturbance call. He responded by smacking her in the face with a closed fist, KSAT reports, citing suspension documents.

Class action lawsuit claims San Antonio-based USAA arbitrarily denies medical claims

By Sanford Nowlin

A new lawsuit accuses San Antonio-based USAA of using an automated system to "systematically, wrongfully, and arbitrarily" deny or reduce medical claims.

Here's what we know about the Austin-San Antonio shooting spree

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he thinks suspect Shane James is also responsible for a double homicide in Bexar County.

San Antonio tiny home community goes viral on social media – again

By Michael Karlis

Realtor Billy Rojo stands in front of a tiny home for sale in Northwest San Antonio.

Also in News

Texas judge allows Kate Cox to abort fetus with lethal abnormality

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Kate Cox of Dallas is asking a Travis Co. district judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the state abortion ban so she can terminate her pregnancy.

Texas woman asks judge to let her terminate pregnancy after lethal fetal diagnosis

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gather for an abortion rights rally at the federal courthouse in San Antonio on May 3, 2022.

Libertarian think tank rates Texas dead last for personal freedoms

By Michael Karlis

Texas incarcerates more residents per capita than any other democracy on the planet, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

Appeals court rules federal border agents can't cut through Texas' razor wire

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Military Department has spent $11 million on deploying razor wire along the Rio Grande over the past three years, the Texas Tribune reports.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us