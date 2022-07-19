Document shows Uvalde officials tried to put spin on shooting response, New York Times reports

click to enlarge
A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.
Uvalde officials created a document touting the heroics of law enforcement personnel criticized for their languid response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the New York Times reports
Further, those same officials asked Texas' top police official to endorse their account of the response, according to the story.
The Times
reports that it obtained the document, labeled "narrative" through a public information request. The page-long account of the May 24 shooting "differed in significant aspects" from that of the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is overseeing a probe of how police handled the crisis.
During a "heated" June 2 meeting, Uvalde officials presented the document to DPS Chief Steve McCraw and asked him to endorse it — something he refused to do — the newspaper also reported, citing a state police official who asked not to be named.
Public officials have played the blame game as public criticism continues to grow about the excruciatingly slow response by police to the shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. It took police 77 minutes to take down the gunman from the time he entered the school, according to multiple reports.
After weeks of public outcry, DPS on Monday said it's reviewing the response of more than 90 of its personnel at the shooting site to learn whether they violated any laws or department policies, the Texas Tribune reports
.
The day before, a Texas House committee issued its own report
, saying the response — which involved 376 law enforcement personnel — was plagued by “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making.”
