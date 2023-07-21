DOJ to sue Gov. Greg Abbott over buoy barrier on the Rio Grande

According to the letter obtained by Hearst Newspapers, the DOJ claims that the barrier is unlawful and presents human rights concerns.
“This floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” the letter said. “Thus, we intend to seek appropriate legal remedies, which may include seeking injunctive relief requiring the removal of obstructions or other structures in the Rio Grande River.”
The letter goes on to say that the buoys are in violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act and points out that Texas did not seek authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to constructing the floating wall.
Abbott set up buoys in the Rio Grande earlier this month, installing razor wire on the banks of the river separating Texas and Mexico as part of his controversial multimillion-dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.
The DOJ’s stern letter to the governor comes days after a Hearst Newspapers report alleged that Department of Public Safety troopers stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star had been ordered to push migrants – some of whom were injured from the razor wire – back into the Rio Grande. One of those migrants was allegedly a 19-year-old pregnant woman.
DPS troopers were also instructed not to provide drinking water to migrants, the report alleged.
The Hearst Newspapers report has sparked outrage among the public and Texas Democrats, including Congressman Joaquin Castro, who held a press conference on Tuesday to address the allegations.
During that same press conference, Texas Congressman Al Green, whose district includes parts of Houston, called for articles of impeachment to be filed against the governor if the allegations made in the Hearst report proved accurate.
