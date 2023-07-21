Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

DOJ to sue Gov. Greg Abbott over buoy barrier on the Rio Grande

In a letter sent to Abbott on Thursday, the DOJ said that the buoys violated Rivers and Harbor Act and raise humanitarian concerns.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 1:21 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott deployed buoys and razor wire along the Rio Grande earlier this month as part of his controversial multimillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star. - Instagram / governorabbott
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott deployed buoys and razor wire along the Rio Grande earlier this month as part of his controversial multimillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.
In a letter sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice said that the agency plans to sue over his buoy barrier along the Rio Grande, according to the Express-News.

According to the letter obtained by Hearst Newspapers, the DOJ claims that the barrier is unlawful and presents human rights concerns.

“This floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” the letter said. “Thus, we intend to seek appropriate legal remedies, which may include seeking injunctive relief requiring the removal of obstructions or other structures in the Rio Grande River.”

The letter goes on to say that the buoys are in violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act and points out that Texas did not seek authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to constructing the floating wall.

Abbott set up buoys in the Rio Grande earlier this month, installing razor wire on the banks of the river separating Texas and Mexico as part of his controversial multimillion-dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

The DOJ’s stern letter to the governor comes days after a Hearst Newspapers report alleged that Department of Public Safety troopers stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star had been ordered to push migrants – some of whom were injured from the razor wire – back into the Rio Grande. One of those migrants was allegedly a 19-year-old pregnant woman.

DPS troopers were also instructed not to provide drinking water to migrants, the report alleged.

The Hearst Newspapers report has sparked outrage among the public and Texas Democrats, including Congressman Joaquin Castro, who held a press conference on Tuesday to address the allegations.

During that same press conference, Texas Congressman Al Green, whose district includes parts of Houston, called for articles of impeachment to be filed against the governor if the allegations made in the Hearst report proved accurate.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference during the early stages of Operation Lone Star.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who made a hard-line immigration stance part of his 2022 reelection campaign, recently ordered buoys covered with razor wire placed in the Rio Grande River.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

