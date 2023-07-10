Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

DWI arrests in San Antonio up nearly 20% since 2020

Police made 54 DWI arrests over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in San Antonio.

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 12:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SAPD is on track to arrest more people for drunk driving in 2023 than in the past three years. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
SAPD is on track to arrest more people for drunk driving in 2023 than in the past three years.
Drunk driving arrests in San Antonio are up nearly 20% over the past three years, according to a recent KSAT report citing data from the San Antonio Police Department.

What’s more, the Alamo City is on pace to eclipse the number of DWI arrests last year, with 54 drunk driving arrests over the Fourth of July Holiday weekend alone, the TV station reports.

The number of DWI arrests spiked 18.8% over the past three years, jumping from 3,699 in 2020 to 4,394 in 2022, according to SAPD data. During the first half of 2023, SAPD has arrested 2,394 people on suspicion of DWI.

Word of the rising number of DWI cases in San Antonio comes after a slew of high-profile drunk driving arrests, including those of now former District 10 councilman Clayton Perry, former KSAT sports anchor Greg Simmons, and San Antonio daytime show host Esteban Solis.

Following an Express-News investigation on the lenient sentencing of repeat offenders, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales pledged in December to impose new restrictions on DWI plea bargaining and impose harsher penalties on repeat offenders.

San Antonio has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the highest rate of drunk driving in recent years. It landed as the nation's fourth-worst city for DWI cases in a study published by the website BuyAutoInsurance.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas bans homeowners’ associations from discriminating against renters who receive federal housing aid

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Clouds roll through the sky over the Providence Creek Village neighborhood in Providence Village on June 30, 2022.

Around 90% of Texas beaches infested with poop, study says

By Michael Karlis

The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report.

Revenues from Airbnb and other short-term rentals sinking in San Antonio, other hotspots

By Michael Karlis

Revenue for Airbnb owners dropped nearly 50% in markets including San Antonio, Phoenix and Austin between May 2022 and May 2023.

With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients

Also in News

Texas House and Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes

By Karen Brooks Harper and Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

A roofing crew begins to shingle a home under construction in the Pavilion Park development in north Midland on March 14, 2022.

With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients

Texas bans homeowners’ associations from discriminating against renters who receive federal housing aid

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Clouds roll through the sky over the Providence Creek Village neighborhood in Providence Village on June 30, 2022.

Around 90% of Texas beaches infested with poop, study says

By Michael Karlis

The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us