Board of San Antonio's East Central ISD unanimously approves new teacher salary package

ECISD said that the salary increase was made possible from within the district's budget

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 4:53 pm

ECISD has raised all contract substitute teacher rates for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Photo via Google Maps
ECISD has raised all contract substitute teacher  rates for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Salary increases for public educators continue to spread through San Antonio school districts.

On June 15, The East Central ISD Board of Trustees approved a new salary package for the 2023-2024 school year which includes a $1,500 increase for ECISD's base teacher salary, bringing it up to $57,500 annually.

The new package means education professionals such as teachers, nurses, librarians, academic and program facilitators and instructional specialists will experience a 3% growth in their annual salaries, according to district officials. Meanwhile, administrators, paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will have a 3% hike based on the midpoint of their pay range.

East Central ISD also is increasing the signing bonus to $3,000 for high-demand areas including bilingual education, secondary math and science, speech pathology, LSSP special education and occupational and physical therapy.

While Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature didn't vote for a comprehensive compensation package for public school teachers, ECISD said that the salary increase was made possible from within the district's budget.

