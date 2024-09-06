TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Elderly woman dies due to injuries sustained in Kendall County bleacher collapse

The bleachers, built with salvaged materials, weren't inspected prior to Saturday's rodeo.

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Twelve people were injured in the bleacher collapse at the Kendall County Fair's rodeo last Saturday. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A 79-year-old woman has died due to injuries sustained after a set of bleachers collapsed during the Kendall County Fair's rodeo last Saturday, according to media reports.

Although the reason for the collapse is still under investigation, the Express-News reported Friday that the bleachers were built using salvaged materials. A total of 12 people were injured, including the 79-year-old who died.

The woman's death also came after the daily reported that the bleachers hadn't been thoroughly inspected prior to the rodeo. Officials defended the lack of inspection, arguing the Kendall County Fair Association had a carnivals and fairs permit, which only requires a “general grounds inspection."

During a general inspection the day before the incident, Boerne fire marshals found no violations at the Kendall County Fair Grounds, according to an inspection report obtained by the Current.

“In light of this incident, city staff will conduct a thorough review of our permitting and inspection processes to ensure that best practices are followed for future public events,” the city said in a written statement to the Express-News.

An independent structural engineer is investigating whether the Kendall County Fair Association violated building codes in the construction of the bleachers, the according to the Express-News. Additionally, the daily reports that the nonprofit that operates the rodeo will have to apply for a permit before the remnants of the bleachers can be demolished.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

