Elderly woman dies due to injuries sustained in Kendall County bleacher collapse

Although the reason for the collapse is still under investigation, the Express-News reported Friday that the bleachers were built using salvaged materials. A total of 12 people were injured, including the 79-year-old who died.
The woman's death also came after the daily reported that the bleachers hadn't been thoroughly inspected prior to the rodeo. Officials defended the lack of inspection, arguing the Kendall County Fair Association had a carnivals and fairs permit, which only requires a “general grounds inspection."
During a general inspection the day before the incident, Boerne fire marshals found no violations at the Kendall County Fair Grounds, according to an inspection report obtained by the Current.
“In light of this incident, city staff will conduct a thorough review of our permitting and inspection processes to ensure that best practices are followed for future public events,” the city said in a written statement to the Express-News.
An independent structural engineer is investigating whether the Kendall County Fair Association violated building codes in the construction of the bleachers, the according to the Express-News. Additionally, the daily reports that the nonprofit that operates the rodeo will have to apply for a permit before the remnants of the bleachers can be demolished.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed