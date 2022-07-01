Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

Facebook / Sesame Street (left); Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.
Few things satisfy like seeing blowhard, out-of-touch politicians savaged by satire. And when that satire is in the form of singalong-ready tune performed by muppets? Well, all the better.
During Thursday night's show opening, late-night host Stephen Colbert trolled the fuck out of Sen. Ted Cruz over the Texas Republican's recent Twitter tantrum about Sesame Street muppet Elmo receiving the big, bad COVID-19 vaccine.
As you may recall the far-right Cruz — who's vaccinated but likes to play an anti-vaxxer when it's politically beneficial — had a similar meltdown last fall when Elmo's pal Big Bird got jabbed, calling it "government propaganda ... for your 5-year-old!"
In Thursday's Colbert clip, show staffers dubbed a Sesame Street segment to make Elmo, Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus join in singing "Ted Cruz Song," a piano-driven romp that includes choice couplets about Texas' junior senator, such as "Feckless buffoon/Flees to Cancun" and "Tea Party boob/Chin full of pubes."
Naturally, at the end, we learn the segment was brought to us by the letters F and U.