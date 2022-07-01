TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

The segment trolls Cruz over his recent Twitter tantrum about the Sesame Street muppet getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back. - FACEBOOK / SESAME STREET (LEFT); WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
Facebook / Sesame Street (left); Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.
Few things satisfy like seeing blowhard, out-of-touch politicians savaged by satire. And when that satire is in the form of singalong-ready tune performed by muppets? Well, all the better.

During Thursday night's show opening, late-night host Stephen Colbert trolled the fuck out of Sen. Ted Cruz over the Texas Republican's recent Twitter tantrum about Sesame Street muppet Elmo receiving the big, bad COVID-19 vaccine.

As you may recall the far-right Cruz — who's vaccinated but likes to play an anti-vaxxer when it's politically beneficial — had a similar meltdown last fall when Elmo's pal Big Bird got jabbed, calling it "government propaganda ... for your 5-year-old!"

In Thursday's Colbert clip, show staffers dubbed a Sesame Street segment to make Elmo, Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus join in singing "Ted Cruz Song," a piano-driven romp that includes choice couplets about Texas' junior senator, such as "Feckless buffoon/Flees to Cancun" and "Tea Party boob/Chin full of pubes."

Naturally, at the end, we learn the segment was brought to us by the letters F and U.

Check it out below: 
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

