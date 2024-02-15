Elon Musk reincorporates SpaceX in Texas after online tantrum about $55 billion salary

Musk's jab at Delaware, a favorite state for incorporations due to its favorable tax rules, comes after a judge there last month ruled the billionaire couldn't keep his $55 billion salary from electric car company Tesla.
In the statement posted to social media platform X, which Musk also owns, he posted an image of SpaceX 's Certificate of Conversion signed by Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.
“If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible,” Musk tweeted.
Musk was forced to pare back his Tesla salary after a Delaware judge ruled against him in a shareholder lawsuit calling his $55 billion pay package excessive.
SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2024
If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/B7FLByL2dY
Much like a spoiled child, Musk threw a tantrum after the ruling, tweeting “never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware.” He then asked X users in a poll if he should reincorporate Space X in Texas.
“The public vote in unequivocally in favor of Texas,” Musk wrote on X after the poll closed Feb. 1.
Although SpaceX’s move to Texas appears to be more about a personal grudge than a thoughtful review of its finances, that didn’t stop Gov. Greg Abbott — who frequently brownnoses Musk on X — from taking a victory lap.
The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024
Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas. https://t.co/ParwqQvS3d
“Welcome home!” the Republican governor tweeted, linking to a Bloomberg article about Musk’s reincorporation of SpaceX.
SpaceX Seeks to Move Incorporation to Texas From Delaware.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 14, 2024
Welcome Home! https://t.co/SgiNsea5oW
