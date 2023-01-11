Embattled San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says he'll return on Thursday

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he stands by an earlier statement that Perry should resign if the charges against him are true.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 4:01 pm

click to enlarge District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry speaks with reporters shortly after he posted bond for his arrest for failure-to-stop charges. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry speaks with reporters shortly after he posted bond for his arrest for failure-to-stop charges.
Embattled San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry plans to end his leave of absence from city government after less than two months away from the dais.

Despite facing DWI and failure-to-stop charges over a self-admitted Nov. 6 hit-and-run traffic collision, Perry announced plans to return to council in a letter sent this Wednesday to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the city clerk and city manager. His first day back will be Thursday, a day on which a full meeting is scheduled.

"By this notification, I assert that I have sufficiently addressed the issues that prevented me from carrying out my duties as a council member," Perry said in his letter, dated this Wednesday.

Perry, who represents District 10, has not been convicted any charge in the case. However, amid a media firestorm and no-confidence vote from other council members, he announced a temporary leave on Nov. 14 and apologized for his actions.

In Wednesday's letter, Perry offered no details about actions he'd taken since he temporarily stepped down.

In a statement emailed to the Current, Nirenberg said he stands by an earlier statement that Perry should resign if the charges against him are true. However, the mayor added that council itself has no mechanism to force Perry's removal.

“I have been clear from the very start. If the allegations against Councilman Perry are true, he should resign from city council," Nirenberg said. "In the absence of a conviction of a crime of moral turpitude, city council lacks the authority to remove a member. As it stands, the choice is up to the member and the voters.”

January 11, 2023

