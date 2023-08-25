LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Endangered secretary bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

The species has faced habitat destruction caused by urban sprawl and agricultural development.

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge A newly hatched secretary bird sits on a metal table inside a San Antonio Zoo facility. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
A newly hatched secretary bird sits on a metal table inside a San Antonio Zoo facility.
The San Antonio Zoo is flapping its wings, celebrating a monumental achievement.

On Friday, the zoo announced the hatching of a secretary bird chick — the first birth of this endangered species at the San Antonio Zoo in over 15 years.

The zoo is one of twelve facilities in the U.S. that house secretary birds. This year only two facilities reported hatchings, which is a testament to the moment's rarity.

The secretary bird's name comes from black feathers which sit atop its head when mature, resembling a quill pen. The bird is also known for its ability to consume snakes, including formidable species like black mambas and cobras, using swift kicks from their long legs armed with razor-sharp talons.

According to the zoo, the species moved from the IUCN Red List classification of "Least Concern" to "Endangered" between 2009 and 2020. The species has faced habitat destruction caused by urban sprawl and agricultural development.

"We are thrilled about the arrival of this secretary bird chick," Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a media statement. "It serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team."

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

