Endangered secretary bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo A newly hatched secretary bird sits on a metal table inside a San Antonio Zoo facility.

San Antonio Zoo is proud to announce the successful hatching of a secretary bird, a significant event that marks the first birth of this species at San Antonio Zoo in over 15 years. The secretary bird is an endangered species and plays a vital role in the zoo's conservation… pic.twitter.com/GFx05j0Zzn — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) August 25, 2023

The San Antonio Zoo is flapping its wings, celebrating a monumental achievement.On Friday, the zoo announced the hatching of a secretary bird chick — the first birth of this endangered species at the San Antonio Zoo in over 15 years.The zoo is one of twelve facilities in the U.S. that house secretary birds. This year only two facilities reported hatchings, which is a testament to the moment's rarity.The secretary bird's name comes from black feathers which sit atop its head when mature, resembling a quill pen. The bird is also known for its ability to consume snakes, including formidable species like black mambas and cobras, using swift kicks from their long legs armed with razor-sharp talons.According to the zoo, the species moved from the IUCN Red List classification of "Least Concern" to "Endangered" between 2009 and 2020. The species has faced habitat destruction caused by urban sprawl and agricultural development."We are thrilled about the arrival of this secretary bird chick," Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a media statement. "It serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team."