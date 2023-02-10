Environmentalists blast San Antonio's attempt to relocate Brackenridge Park birds

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez In front of Brackenridge's Joske Pavilion, city workers use distress call to deter migratory birds.

simply move to another less bothersome spot inside the park.



When the birds choose to move, their new location must fit similar conditions to the

one they're vacating, said Green, an expert in migratory birds. That means they'll look for spots that have ample access to foraging opportunities, nesting, safety and a

constant

water source.