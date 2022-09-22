Environmentalists praise San Antonio's CPS Energy for solar deal but urge it to cut fossil fuel use

CPS officials this week said they'll buy 180 megawatts of solar energy from West Texas' Tierra Bonita solar farm,  a facility expected to be completed in 2024.

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 4:46 pm

click to enlarge The 40 MW Alamo is one of several solar farms in the San Antonio area already providing power to CPS Energy. - OCI Solar
OCI Solar
The 40 MW Alamo is one of several solar farms in the San Antonio area already providing power to CPS Energy.
Environmentalists met a deal that will give CPS Energy 180 megawatts of new solar energy capability with cautious optimism, saying the move is a positive step but adding that the city-owned utility should further transition from fossil fuels.

CPS officials this week said they'll buy 180 megawatts of solar energy from West Texas' Tierra Bonita solar farm,  a facility expected to be completed in 2024. The power company currently has a total of 550 megawatts of solar capacity with 480 megawatts more in the works, according to the Express-News.

In an emailed statement, the Sierra Club said the new solar investment represents a "shining reminder" of renewables' place in San Antonio's future. However, the group urged CPS to shutter its coal-fired JK Spruce power plant, one of the region's largest single-point pollution sources.

“We hope next to see the utility move away from coal and gas-fired power generation, especially by closing the Spruce coal plant," said Emma Pabtst, a representative for Sierra Club's Beyond Coal Campaign. "Building a grid of the future is no easy task, but with solar, wind and battery storage, as well as efforts to reduce demand through energy efficiency programs and better buildings, we have all of the tools that we need."

In CPS's solar announcement, officials said the company's plan to phase in cleaner power sources — dubbed the FlexPower Bundle plan — includes up to 900 megawatts of solar, up to 50 megawatts of energy storage and up to 500 megawatts of capacity usable at times when the sun and wind are not generating sufficient power.

In a statement, watchdog group Public Citizen voiced concern that the utility's 500 megawatts of so-called "firming capacity" could include natural gas-powered sources. While cleaner than coal, natural gas still a pollutant that contributes to climate change.

“As CPS Energy decides what power sources to build for San Antonio next, we encourage them to stick to clean energy and stay away from gas,” said DeeDee Belmares, a climate justice organizer with Public Citizen's Texas office. “Gas prices are unstable, and San Antonians are already struggling to pay higher electric bills. If CPS Energy is serious about reducing costs and following through on the city’s Climate Action Plan, they’ll steer clear of gas.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

Trending

Beto O'Rourke speaking on San Antonio campus as he works to shore up young-voter support

By Michael Karlis

O'Rourke trails Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent polls.

Parents swarm San Antonio's Jefferson High School after false report of active shooter

By Michael Karlis

After checking for evidence of gunfire and interviewing students, police were quick to determine that no shooting had occurred at Jefferson High School.

Ted Cruz takes credit during TV appearance for Texas highway project he voted against

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz extols the virtues of a major highway project that he voted against.

Bad Takes: Mad about high prices? Blame immigration hardliners like Trump and Abbott.

By Kevin Sánchez

A makeshift memorial has grown up around the site where more than 50 migrants died in the back of a tractor-trailer abandoned in San Antonio.

Also in News

Ted Cruz takes credit during TV appearance for Texas highway project he voted against

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz extols the virtues of a major highway project that he voted against.

Bad Takes: Mad about high prices? Blame immigration hardliners like Trump and Abbott.

By Kevin Sánchez

A makeshift memorial has grown up around the site where more than 50 migrants died in the back of a tractor-trailer abandoned in San Antonio.

Assclown Alert: Racing to the bottom with Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis

By Sanford Nowlin

Just look at these two. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was clearly doing his best to keep up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

As Banned Books Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, it's time to unequivocally condemn censorship

By Mickey Huff

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us