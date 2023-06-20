ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as summer heat bakes Texas

click to enlarge
Demand for energy in Texas is expected to break the previous record of 80,038 megawatts at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
With temps soaring and energy demand is expected to break records, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking power users to voluntarily conserve on Tuesday afternoon.
Demand for energy in Texas is expected to peak around 4 p.m. Tuesday at 80,526 megawatts, breaking the previous record of 80,038 megawatts
set on July 20, 2022, according to the Houston Chronicle
.
In response, ERCOT — the manager of Texas' electric grid — is asking users to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. In statement on its website, officials ask residents to turn up their thermostats slightly and avoid using appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines.
Despite the advisory, Texans can expect their lights and air conditioners to stay on, ERCOT officials said. ERCOT anticipates having 1,000 megawatts in excess energy available, according to its online dashboard.
The notice comes as cities across Texas experience record-breaking heat Tuesday. In San Antonio, the high is expected to reach 106 degrees Fahrenheit
with the heat index hitting 118, according to accuweather
.
The national weather service has issued an excessive heat warning in response to the scorching temperatures across South Texas.
