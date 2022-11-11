Erik Cantu, Be Kind & Rewind: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of readers also checked out our investigative piece on potentially cancer-causing chemicals being used to treat San Antonio's drinking water.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 1:34 pm

Be Kind & Rewind owner Alex Amaro stands in front of a display of VHS covers inside the bar.
Kiko Martinez
Be Kind & Rewind owner Alex Amaro stands in front of a display of VHS covers inside the bar.
The Current's most-read story this week shows that San Antonians continue to follow the developments in last month's shocking police shooting of unarmed teen Erik Cantu.

This week's update on Cantu finally brought some good news. While the 17-year-old remains hospitalized, he's been weaned off of life support.

When it came to lighter reading, our No. 2 story of the week involved a chat with Alex Amaro, the owner of downtown's much-anticipated retro pop-culture bar Be Kind & Rewind. Surprise, surprise: turns out '80s movies played a big part in his upbringing.

Our third-most read story pivoted back to serious news. The investigative piece by veteran Texas journalist Jason Buch provided a detailed analysis of the array of potentially cancer-causing chemicals used to treat San Antonio's drinking water.

10. Popular holiday light display Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 11

9. San Antonio police, FBI investigate apparent attempt to bomb downtown public sculpture

8. San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry reportedly suspect in North Side hit-and-run collision

7. Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program

6. This is San Antonio's deadliest year for homicides in three decades, records show

5. Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive

4. Texas restaurant owner arrested on charges of keeping migrant in slave-like conditions

3. Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer

2. Owner of San Antonio's new retro bar Be Kind & Rewind discusses his love for movies

1. Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry arrested, says he doesn't plan to resign

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was released on $2,000 bail after being charged with a misdemeanor at the Bexar County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo for tirade directed at colleague

By Michael Karlis

Councilman Mario Bravo (left) directed personal attacks at Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (right), during a coucil meeting in September.

Texas’ environmental regulators need to get tougher on polluters, group of lawmakers says

By Erin Douglas and Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

A new report calls for Texas lawmakers to pass new legislation to increase penalties for industrial polluters who don't comply with state regulations.

Texas avoided election violence. Advocates say voters still need more protection.

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Signs and electioneers greet voters at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in Houston, Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event. He's now run unsuccessfully for the presidency and two statewide offices.

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek and Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a serious face at a press event.
