Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 3:46 pm

Experts maintain that signs of impending legal trouble should have raised a red flag as local officials weighed whether to offer incentives to the DeLorean Motors Reimagined. - Courtesy Photo / DeLorean Motor Co.
Experts maintain that signs of impending legal trouble should have raised a red flag as local officials weighed whether to offer incentives to the DeLorean Motors Reimagined.
For the second week, the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu by a now-fired San Antonio police officer continued to dominate headlines.

Four of the Current's most-read stories for the week involved the shooting, which captured national headlines and drew anger from those who watched the terminated officer's body cam video. The one-time SAPD officer now faces two felony charges over the incident.

However, there was also plenty of other news transpiring this week, from questions about how well local officials scrutinized the economic development deal they gave to an electric vehicle startup to Kayne West once again saying stupid shit.

Read on for more.

10. Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses

9. Teen shot by fired San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot on life support, family attorney says

8. Kanye West spins conspiracy theory that The Gap had prior knowledge of Uvalde shooting

7. San Antonio’s Love Shack Boutique holding spiritually themed pop-up this weekend

6. San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich goes ballistic over Gov. Greg Abbott's failure on guns

5. Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice

4. San Antonio Spurs extend arena naming-rights contract with AT&T after failing to find new partner

3. South Texas native and TikTok star Sara Echeagaray joins second season of Big Shot on Disney+

2. San Antonio failed to scrutinize DeLorean startup before offering incentives, experts say

1. Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by terminated San Antonio police officer

Also in News

U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

A group of migrants from Venezuela crosses the Rio Grande toward a temporary border patrol processing facility on Oct. 6 in El Paso.

Houston-area highway renamed for slain U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén

By Nina Rangel

Family and officials gathered to mark the naming of the Vanessa Guillén Memorial Highway.

Cityscrapes: San Antonio excels at building facilities but fails to support the artists they're intended for

By Heywood Sanders

The real promise from the remake of the city's Municipal Auditorium was that it had the capacity to transform the local cultural landscape and the city's larger economy.

Kanye West spins conspiracy theory that The Gap had prior knowledge of Uvalde shooting

By Michael Karlis

West previously teased that he was interested in buying San Antonio Shoemakers in the wake of his social media fight with Adidas.
