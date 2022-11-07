Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

click to enlarge
GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.
Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager last month shot and critically wounded by a now-terminated San Antonio Police Officer, has been weaned off life support, KSAT reports
.
Cantu also underwent surgery to remove scar peel that formed around one of his lungs, according to a statement the family provided to the TV station. The teen "tolerated the surgery very well," according to the statement.
Although off life support, Cantu still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe, KSAT reports, citing the family's statement.
The teen's mother, Victoria Casarez, told reporters during a press conference last month that her son was shot at least four times. The bullets "mutilated" the youth's body, causing injury to his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep and forearm, she said.
James Brennand, the rookie officer involved in the incident, was fired from the force on Oct. 5 and was later charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Brennand is due in court Nov. 23 for a hearing, KSAT reports.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.