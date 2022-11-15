Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen shot by a police officer, is awake, playing with Legos, family says

Cantu still potentially faces one more surgery along with lengthy rehab, according to his family.

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Erik Cantu was shot at least four times by since-fired SAPD officer James Brennand. - GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu was shot at least four times by since-fired SAPD officer James Brennand.
Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old critically injured from shots fired by a since-terminated San Antonio police officer in a McDonald's parking lot, is awake and smiling, according to a statement by Cantu’s father.

“After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with all the prayers sent by the masses we are emerging victoriously from this unfortunate event,” said the Nov. 11 update on the family’s GoFundMe account.

In the photo included with the update, Cantu is seen smiling and playing with Legos.

The update is a big step for the youth, who was taken off life support last week. It's unclear whether he's still breathing with the help of a tracheostomy, as earlier reported by his family.

Cantu still potentially has one more surgery and “weeks and months and years of rehab," according to the statement.

The unarmed teen was shot at least four times during an early-October encounter with then-SAPD officer James Brennand. The shooting unfolded after Brennand confronted Cantu in a McDonald's parking lot after recognizing his car from an incident the previous night and thinking it was stolen.

Brennand was fired from the force days later and has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer — a first-degree felony.

Currently out on a $200,000 bond, Brennand is due back in court Nov. 23.

The GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover Cantu's mounting medical bills had pulled in nearly $42,000 as of press time.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry to go on 'sabbatical' after no-confidence vote

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry leaving City Hall following a vote of no confidence on Monday, Nov. 14.

San Antonio State Senator pre-files bills to reform Texas gun laws, compensate Uvalde victims

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has been a vocal critic of the state's handling of the Uvalde school shooting.

Texas' National Butterfly Center makes a comeback after right-wing attacks

By Delger Erdenesanaa and Kit O'Connell, The Texas Observer

Bird-watchers engage in their hobby at the National Butterfly Center, which has been threatened by right-wing extremists.

San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Breaking Twitter with Texas billionaire Elon Musk

By Sanford Nowlin

In the roughly two weeks since Musk dropped $44 billion to buy the social network, it's slashed its workforce by half and experienced an exodus of both senior executives and advertisers.

Current Events: There's reason for San Antonio progressives to celebrate the last election cycle

By Sanford Nowlin

Current Events: There's reason for San Antonio progressives to celebrate the last election cycle

Texas' National Butterfly Center makes a comeback after right-wing attacks

By Delger Erdenesanaa and Kit O'Connell, The Texas Observer

Bird-watchers engage in their hobby at the National Butterfly Center, which has been threatened by right-wing extremists.

State leaders won’t commit to specifics about how much they might invest in children’s mental health

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Students arrive at a middle school in El Paso on Aug. 19, 2021. In the past year, Texas Health and Human Services has spent about $3.6 billion on behavioral health services for children and adults, but Texas still ranks 51st among states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to per capita mental health spending.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us