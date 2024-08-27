WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Ex-Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos joins San Antonio mayoral race

Pablos, who served under Gov. Greg Abbott, is the sixth person to announce a candidacy.

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge Rolando Pablos delivers opening remarks to the 85th Session of the Texas Legislature. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Secretary of State's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Secretary of State's Office
Rolando Pablos delivers opening remarks to the 85th Session of the Texas Legislature.
Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos appears to be the latest contender looking to serve as San Antonio's next mayor, the Express-News reports.

Pablos is expected to file a campaign treasurer form Tuesday, which would make him the sixth person officially join the crowded race to replace termed-out Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

In an interview with the Express-News, Pablos — who served as secretary of state under Gov. Greg Abbott — said he aims to curb violent crime, address the city's affordable housing crisis and end its epidemic of generational poverty. He also admonished some council members' recent lack of civility on the dais.

"We can't get things done if we can't get along," Pablos said. "If we insult people on the dais, if we demonize colleagues, how do we expect to come to any compromise?"

A win by Pablos could improve the left-leaning council's relationship with Abbott, San Antonio political strategist Christian Archer told the Current in April.

"I think one of the things that Rolando Pablos offers is a connection to state government," Archer said when speculation swirled that Pablos might join the race. "There's always been this poking in the eye of Greg Abbott, and his response is to cut money off to local governments. If I were mayor of San Antonio, I would go and build that relationship, and Rolando can do that."

Although Pablos has been a fixture in Texas politics since 2011, when Perry appointed him to the Texas Public Utility Commission, he's never won an election. What's more, in a race full of City Hall insiders, it could prove difficult for Pablos to build the name recognition needed to be elected mayor.

San Antonians will vote for their next mayor on May 3, 2025.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

