LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Explosion leads Texas cops to secret marijuana-growing operation

A car was also seen leaving the property after the fiery blast, according to a news report.

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A cannabis plant produces buds inside a growing operation. - Unsplash / Jeff W
Unsplash / Jeff W
A cannabis plant produces buds inside a growing operation.
Oops.

A 911 call about an explosion in Northeast Texas led the Upshur County Sheriff's Department to what was intended to be a secret cannabis-growing operation, TV station KLTV reports.

The county dispatched first responders to a home just south of Gilmer, about 30 miles from Longview, after a witness called in Saturday to report seeing a fiery blast and a car leaving a nearby property, according to KLTV. As firefighters searched for occupants at the home, they reportedly suspected that it and a nearby building were being used as a growing operation.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found more than 70 pot plants, some more than six feet tall, according to the news report. Additionally, department officials found the remnants of harvested plants and "several thousand dollars" in growing equipment.

While investigators are still tracking down the cause of the explosion, county officials told the TV station the blaze may have been triggered by a leaking propane canister.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb told KLTV that neighbors hadn't reported any suspicious activity around the growing operation. Authorities didn't name any suspects but did say in a press statement that they had “some indicators of those involved.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

A migrant couple seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road in Eagle Pass, Texas, to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The list, discovered by a worker at the Pearl gives shoutouts to the city's foodie scene, small town feel and Spanish Missions.

Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

By Michael Karlis

Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday.

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges set new enrollment record

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Philips College is one of the Alamo Colleges campuses.

Also in News

San Antonio nonprofit SA2020 closes, says funders refused to back its racial equity work

By Sanford Nowlin

SA2020 was formed 13 years ago to use data and community input to advocate for San Antonio's future priorities.

Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The list, discovered by a worker at the Pearl gives shoutouts to the city's foodie scene, small town feel and Spanish Missions.

Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

By Michael Karlis

Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday.

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges set new enrollment record

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Philips College is one of the Alamo Colleges campuses.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us