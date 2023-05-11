Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Facing rising need, San Antonio Food Bank looks to Saturday event to boost donations

The U.S. Post Office is picking up food donations this Saturday as part of its Stamp Out Hunger drive.

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 10:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Postal Service letter carriers will be collect nonperishable food items Saturday, May 13 - Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
U.S. Postal Service letter carriers will be collect nonperishable food items Saturday, May 13
The San Antonio Food Bank is under stress going into summer, typically its busiest time of the year.

In the first quarter, the Food Bank's requests for assistance grew 38%, while supplies of shelf-stable food have declined dramatically. Some 17,000 additional households requested food from February through March, according to Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michael Guerra.

"Food donations are down compared to [the prior year]," Guerra said. "Particularly with commodities from the USDA being down 50% compared to this time last year."

Even so, the nonprofit hopes to boost its food inventory through its participation in Stamp Out Hunger, a national, one-day food drive conducted by the U.S. Postal Service. Letter carriers will pick up nonperishable food left at a residents' mailboxes — both personal or communal — during their rounds this Saturday.

"This Saturday's Stamp Out Hunger food drive can be a huge boost in securing shelf-stable, nonperishable food items for families facing hunger," Guerra said.

Those wishing to donate should use put food items in the blue plastic bag delivered in last week's mail or in any handbag, Food Bank officials said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Alamo Trust files paperwork to condemn San Antonio bar Moses Rose's after buyout talks fail

By Michael Karlis

The filing comes after the Current reported that paper work suggests that the Alamo Trust misled bar owner Vince Cantu during negotiations.

Judge denies request for a change of venue in Kendall Batchelor Trial

By Michael Karlis

The Intoxication manslaughter trial is set to begin in Kendall County at 8 a.m. Monday.

Analysis: San Antonio schools offering Stop the Bleed training to kids is disturbing but necessary

By Nina Rangel

Stop The Bleed workshop literature, practice gauze and tourniquet.

Texas House leaves bill raising age limit for assault rifle purchases off agenda, dooming it to fail

By Sanford Nowlin

Families of Uvalde shooting victims join State Sen. Roland Gutierrez as he introduces gun control legislation earlier this session.

Also in News

Teachers are losing hope that lawmakers will give them a big raise this session

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Chana Jones adjusts a decoration in her class room in Snyder Primary School. Jones is a kindergarten teacher at Snyder ISD, a district with less than 3,000 students about an hour and a half away from Midland.

Texas House leaves bill raising age limit for assault rifle purchases off agenda, dooming it to fail

By Sanford Nowlin

Families of Uvalde shooting victims join State Sen. Roland Gutierrez as he introduces gun control legislation earlier this session.

For a Texan who wants to build bridges in Congress, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has burned quite a few

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, gives an interview in his office at Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 28. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune

Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us