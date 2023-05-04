Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Family injured by falling branch at San Antonio Zoo files $1 million lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by Thomas J. Henry alleges that the zoo and its tree-care provider knew about the risk the tree branch posed to visitors.

By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge The Rodriguez family was visiting from Temple, Texas when a "rotted" tree branch weighing between 1500-2000 lbs. fell on them. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The Rodriguez family was visiting from Temple, Texas when a "rotted" tree branch weighing between 1500-2000 lbs. fell on them.
A family whose members sustained injuries when a massive tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo fell on them in March is suing for more than $1 million in damages.

The law offices of Thomas J. Henry filed the suit Tuesday in Bexar County District Court on behalf of Librado and Crystal Rodriguez and the latter's two minor children. The petition alleges the zoo and its tree-care service, Alamo City Arbor Care Inc., acted negligently and knew the limb posed a safety risk to visitors.

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo and Alamo City Arbor Care weren't available for immediate comment on the suit.

The tree limb, which weighed an estimated 1500 to 2000 pounds, was both "overweight" and "rotted," the suit alleges. The tree itself was receiving special attention because it was designated as being "preserved," per a sign on display prior to the accident, according to the legal filing.

The family was visiting from Temple on spring break when the limb fell, causing severe and permanent injuries to Crystal Rodriguez and one of her children that could affect them for the rest of their lives, the plaintiffs allege. That child suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to the suit.

The petition also seeks a restraining order to force personnel from the zoo and Alamo City Arbor Care to stay away from remnants of the tree. The suit further accuses the zoo of tampering with evidence by ordering Alamo City Arbor Care to clean up the fallen tree branch.

