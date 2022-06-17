Family of 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police officer starts GoFundMe to cover funeral costs

Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the boy's family, said he plans to file a civil suit against the city.

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 4:15 pm

click to enlarge Andre "AJ" Hernandez, 13, was fatally shot by Officer Stephen Ramos on June 3. - STEPHANIE MARTINEZ
Stephanie Martinez
Andre "AJ" Hernandez, 13, was fatally shot by Officer Stephen Ramos on June 3.
The family of the 13-year-old fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month is asking for the public's help raising funds for a funeral.

The aunt of Andre "AJ" Hernandez Jr. told the Current the family started the GoFundMe so her nephew can have a proper burial. So far, the effort has raised $3,310, which is still short of its $9,500 goal.

"We are all devastated by the loss of A.J and were not prepared for the high costs of a funeral service," the GoFundMe reads. "We want to give A.J the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes."

Hernandez was fatally shot by SAPD Officer Stephen Ramos on June 3. According to initial police reports, police were responding to a report of shots fired in Southwest San Antonio when Hernandez T-boned a police cruiser while behind the wheel of a stolen car.

However, civil rights lawyer Lee Merrit, who's representing the 13-year-old's family, disputes the accuracy of that report after reviewing body-cam footage from the responding officers. Earlier this week, Merritt said that his office is filing a civil suit against the officers, police department and the city. He also is asking the DA to pursue homicide charges against Ramos.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

Trending

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

Assclown Alert: Playing the anything-but-guns blame game with Rep. Pat Fallon

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon holds up a "dang smartphone" to show why the world is going to hell in a handbasket.

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in new, post-Uvalde poll

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in new, post-Uvalde poll

Biden signs order to protect transgender children as Texas continues efforts to restrict gender-affirming care

By Eric Neugenboren, The Texas Tribune

Under President Joe Biden’s order, the federal health department will release sample policies for states to expand health care options for LGBTQ patients, and the federal education department will release a sample school policy to achieve full inclusion of LGBTQ students.

Also in News

Coin celebrating Border Patrol agent whipping Haitian migrant under investigation by CBP

By Michael Karlis

One side of the coin depicts a mounted U.S border patrol agent wrangling a Haitian migrant.

Assclown Alert: Playing the anything-but-guns blame game with Rep. Pat Fallon

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon holds up a "dang smartphone" to show why the world is going to hell in a handbasket.

Biden signs order to protect transgender children as Texas continues efforts to restrict gender-affirming care

By Eric Neugenboren, The Texas Tribune

Under President Joe Biden’s order, the federal health department will release sample policies for states to expand health care options for LGBTQ patients, and the federal education department will release a sample school policy to achieve full inclusion of LGBTQ students.

Despite Texas GOP's rhetoric, renewables are keeping the lights on amid state's sweltering summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas' power grid is again under strain as the state deals with soaring summer temperatures.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us