Family of 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police officer starts GoFundMe to cover funeral costs

Stephanie Martinez
Andre "AJ" Hernandez, 13, was fatally shot by Officer Stephen Ramos on June 3.
The family of the 13-year-old fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month is asking for the public's help raising funds for a funeral.
The aunt of Andre "AJ" Hernandez Jr. told the Current
the family started the GoFundMe
so her nephew can have a proper burial. So far, the effort has raised $3,310, which is still short of its $9,500 goal.
"We are all devastated by the loss of A.J and were not prepared for the high costs of a funeral service," the GoFundMe reads. "We want to give A.J the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes."
Hernandez was fatally shot by SAPD Officer Stephen Ramos
on June 3. According to initial police reports, police were responding to a report of shots fired in Southwest San Antonio when Hernandez T-boned a police cruiser while behind the wheel of a stolen car.
However, civil rights lawyer Lee Merrit, who's representing the 13-year-old's family, disputes the accuracy of that report
after reviewing body-cam footage from the responding officers. Earlier this week, Merritt said that his office is filing a civil suit against the officers, police department and the city. He also is asking the DA to pursue homicide charges against Ramos.
