Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas

Lina Khil was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes the evening she went missing from a playground on the Northwest side on Dec. 20, 2021.
Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update
.
Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex
on the evening of Dec. 20, 2021.
In the weeks following the disappearance, the San Antonio Police Department, with the help of the FBI, searched the area around the apartment complex, sending an underwater dive team
into a nearby creek and combining sections of the 27-mile greenbelt area
near Fox Park Trailhead, but to no-avail.
"There's been a few leads that have come in but nothing solid," Pamela Allen, a spokesperson for the Khil family, told KENS 5 News.
On the eight-month anniversary of Khil's disappearance on Saturday, Allen told KENS 5 that public searches for the missing toddler have been put on pause, as authorities no longer believe that Khil is still in Texas.
Even so, Allen is still encouraging the public to raise awareness about Khil's disappearance, hoping it will one day lead to a promising tip.
The Islamic Center of San Antonio is still offering a $250,000 reward
for anyone with information that could lead to finding Khil. The reward offered by the ICSA is in addition to a $50,000 reward being offered by the San Antonio Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about Khil's whereabouts is encouraged to call SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.
