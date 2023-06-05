Family of San Antonio man shot while getting haircut at North Star Mall launches GoFundMe

Adam Glass, 33, a local rapper also known as “Glizzy,” was getting a haircut at a barbershop at North Star at around 3 p.m. when two individuals walked in and shot him, according to the Express-News. Glass was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident sparked fears that an active shooter was loose inside the mall, triggering a massive police response.
“The family appreciates each and every one of you for your kind words, expression of sympathy, and support during this difficult time,” Glass’ mother wrote on the GoFundMe. “Adam was truly loved by many that he came into contact with and stayed blessed no matter what obstacles came his way.”
Glass described himself an aspiring rap artist with a lengthy criminal history, according to a separate Express-News article. He was allegedly a former member of the Bloods gang and had been living at a Alamo City halfway house at the time of the shooting, the daily reports, citing court records.
The family is trying to raise $30,000 for Glass’ funeral costs. At press time, the account has pulled in some $1,000 in donations.
Glass’ mother, Deidra Whitfield, asked supporters to only donate to her GoFundMe, warning that others might pop up following her son’s death.
Police told the Express-News the investigation is ongoing.
