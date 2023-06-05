VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Family of San Antonio man shot while getting haircut at North Star Mall launches GoFundMe

The shooting victim described himself an aspiring rap artist with a criminal history, and his family is seeking help to cover funeral costs.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Police swarmed the North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired inside. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Police swarmed the North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired inside.
The family of a San Antonio man killed Sunday in a targeted shooting at North Star Mall has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

Adam Glass, 33, a local rapper also known as “Glizzy,” was getting a haircut at a barbershop at North Star at around 3 p.m. when two individuals walked in and shot him, according to the Express-News. Glass was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident sparked fears that an active shooter was loose inside the mall, triggering a massive police response.
“The family appreciates each and every one of you for your kind words, expression of sympathy, and support during this difficult time,” Glass’ mother wrote on the GoFundMe. “Adam was truly loved by many that he came into contact with and stayed blessed no matter what obstacles came his way.”

Glass described himself an aspiring rap artist with a lengthy criminal history, according to a separate Express-News article. He was allegedly a former member of the Bloods gang and had been living at a Alamo City halfway house at the time of the shooting, the daily reports, citing court records.

The family is trying to raise $30,000 for Glass’ funeral costs. At press time, the account has pulled in some $1,000 in donations.

Glass’ mother, Deidra Whitfield, asked supporters to only donate to her GoFundMe, warning that others might pop up following her son’s death.

Police told the Express-News the investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio stripper launches campaign to allow dancers here to perform nude again

By Michael Karlis

A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.

San Antonio program supporting students, small businesses receive millions in AmeriCorps funding

By Brandon Rodriguez

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at an event last year.

AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

By Michael Karlis

An AI generated the image above to show what it thinks a person from San Antonio looks like.

Despite claim in a viral TikTok clip, San Antonio's Rainforest Cafe was never a crematorium

By Michael Karlis

The building that currently houses San Antonio's Rainforest Cafe was built in 1965, and was previously owned by a wealthy Texas land heiress.

Also in News

Report: Despite historic parks funding, Texas Legislature failed to protect environment during session

By Sanford Nowlin

Under new a bill passed by the Texas Legislature, petrochemical plants would qualify for school-tax abatements, but renewable energy facilities wouldn't.

Austin American-Statesman journalists go on strike for better pay, benefits and protections

By Michael Karlis

Reporters from the Austin American Statesman walked off the job Monday morning. The striking writers are demanding better pay and benefits from media conglomerate Gannett.

Texas bill to increase transparency in public records law left in limbo despite passing Legislature

By Vianna Davila, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (left) and House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation barring trans youth from accessing transition-related care

By Alex Nguyen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

People line the railing on all three levels of the outdoor rotunda of the state Capitol in Austin, and wave signs during a "Fight for Our Lives" rally in opposition of anti-LGBTQ bills on March 27.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us