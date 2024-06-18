SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Family of San Antonio man who died while being booked into jail files federal suit

The suit alleges two Bexar County deputies used unnecessary lethal force while restraining suspect Emmanuel Mora.

By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 12:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The suit argues that two Bexar County deputies used force they should have known posed risks to a suspect experiencing a drug reaction. - Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
The suit argues that two Bexar County deputies used force they should have known posed risks to a suspect experiencing a drug reaction.
The family of a San Antonio man who died while being booked into jail has filed a federal lawsuit against two Bexar County deputies, alleging the pair used unnecessary lethal force to restrain him.

Emmanuel Mora, 37, died Aug. 27 while being booked at Bexar County’s Justice Intake and Assessment Annex. He was arrested by Balcones Heights police on drug charges and a parole violation, according to the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Antonio.

While Mora was being processed, Bexar County Deputies Joseph Hernandez and Bobby Santo-Domingo recognized that the suspect was suffering from drug-induced delirium and gave him two doses of the overdose-reversal medication Narcan, the lawsuit states.

However, after Mora continued shouting, deputies Hernandez and Santo-Domingo handcuffed his hands behind his back and put him in restraints with a chain connecting his legs, according to the suit's allegations.

In an interview with KSAT, Dan Packard, the attorney representing the family in the suit, said Mora was in a "hogtie" position. Packard told the TV station the restraint position is considered a use of lethal force — especially for a suspect perceived to be having a drug reaction.

Mora died soon after he was put in the position, according to the lawsuit.

A custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office and obtained by KSAT states Mora died due to cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication. However, that report also lists “physical and police restraint” as contributing factors to the death.

An official investigation into Mora’s death with the assistance of the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing, KSAT reports.

Mora left behind two children and the family is seeking compensation for loss and mental anguish. The suit also asks the court for punitive damages for gross negligence and malice.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

Board looking into San Antonio-Austin commuter rail could face same fate as failed predecessor

By Michael Karlis

An artist's rendering shows what a passenger rail line connecting San Antonio and Austin might look like.

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it now has a host for customer deposits on its cars

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined wants to bring its Alpha 5 electric vehicle to market.

Cover your eyes! Naked Bike Ride scheduled for downtown San Antonio this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website.

Texas woman will do jail time for her now-viral attack on group of Indian Americans

By Michael Karlis

Esmeralda Upton assaulted for Indian-American women in the parking lot of a Plano restaurant on Aug. 24, 2022.

Judge weighing whether to close El Paso shelter that aids undocumented immigrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, speaks at a press conference on Feb 23, 2024. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the migrant shelter for allegedly operating a stash house and human trafficking. Annunciation House has been providing aid and shelter to migrants in El Paso for decades.

Texas National Guard is shooting pepper balls to deter migrants at the border

By Uriel J. García and Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

A Texas National Guard soldier holding a pepper ball launcher monitors the concertina wire along the border in El Paso that migrants must cross to surrender to Border Patrol in El Paso, on June 1, 2024.

New study shows Texas women's support for abortion increased since state ban

By Stephanie Koithan

People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us