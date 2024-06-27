WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Fans of San Antonio's Broadway 5050 worry about bar's fate as building goes up for sale

The bar has been in that Alamo Heights location since 1935, and the property already has a potential buyer.

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Broadway 5050 has been a longtime Alamo Heights gathering place. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The Broadway 5050 has been a longtime Alamo Heights gathering place.
Broadway 5050 Burgers & Cocktails has been a San Antonio staple since 1935. Now, some fret that the fate of the Alamo Heights fixture is in jeopardy since its building was recently listed for sale.

The property, located on a coveted corner lot at 5050 Broadway — hence the bar's name — has been owned by the Montanio family for more than 90 years, according to a KSAT report. For the first time since the 1950s, the family is looking to sell the structure as well as two adjacent  properties at 5054 Broadway and 102 Barilla Place.

The future buyer has the option of keeping Broadway 5050 as a tenant, according to the listing. However, some on social media expressed doubt and worried a sale will give developers another chance to gobble up hot properties and rent them to chains.

"First the Jim's at Hildebrand/San Pedro, and now the 5050!! This city is going to end up being a collection of corporate slug businesses and/or unrented condos!!!!" read a comment from Mark Pomerantz in the Facebook group Classic San Antonio: 1950-1999.

With no lease in place, the Broadway 5050 is renting month-to-month, according to its sales listing.

Listing agent Amber Dicaro-Montanio of Black Label RE Advisors, LLC — a daughter-in-law of the sellers — said she's already in discussions with a prospective buyer.  She added that the interested party will "do their best" to ensure the Broadway 5050 can remain in the building.

"It's bittersweet for sure, but the family has gone in different directions over the years, making it impossible to give the property the attention it deserves," Dicaro-Montanio said.

Dicaro-Montanio declined to say how the potential buyer will use the space, but she added that they plan to refurbish the property.

The Montanio family originally opened the Broadway 5050 as an ice cream parlor and speakeasy, according to the establishment's website. However, in recent decades it's been known for burgers, cocktails and draft beer.

Current owners P.J. and Nicole Gottsacker bought the spot roughly a decade ago from longtime owner Don Lassiter following a fire that left it shuttered for months. In 2022, the Gottsackers brought in Jeret Peña — the bar guru behind high-profile cocktail spots including the Brooklynite and Three Star Bar — to lead a facelift and menu revamp.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he wants to 'ethnic cleanse' white progressives

By Michael Karlis

Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing.

Supreme Court rules in favor of San Antonio-area woman suing Castle Hills for retaliation

By Michael Karlis

Former Castle Hills councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

South Texas man arrested on charges of having sex with horse — again

By Michael Karlis

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse.

Study ranks San Antonio among nation's worst-run cities

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health, WalletHub found.

Kinky Friedman, provocative satirist and one-time gubernatorial candidate, dies at 79

By Joshua Fechter and Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

Kinky Friedman is shown at his ranch in Medina on Dec. 12, 2013.

Medicaid management system in Texas and other states is plagued by errors

By Rachana Pradhan and Samantha Liss, KFF Health News

DiJuana Davis, with daughter Treasure Woodard, at home in Nashville, Tennessee. Davis is a plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit contesting the state’s Medicaid eligibility process. She and her children lost their coverage in 2019 after Tennessee launched a Deloitte-built eligibility system.

Suits and Shame: Tracking the fallout from Texas’ anti-LGBTQ+ laws

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott shakes the hand of House Speaker Mike Johnson, another GOP politician with an abhorrent record on LGBTQ+ rights.

Study: Texas ranks among least self-sufficient U.S. states

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Nationalist Movement has ramped up efforts to get the question of Texas independence on the general election ballot.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us