FBI Hiring Teachers, Downtown Hotel Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The fallout of Uvalde's school shooting continued to dominate local headlines, but our two most-read stories weren't directly related to the tragedy.

Fri, Jun 3, 2022

click to enlarge San Antonio’s Indigo Hotel has filed suit against the swanky new Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk. - INSTAGRAM / HOTELINDIGOSARIVERWALK
San Antonio’s Indigo Hotel has filed suit against the swanky new Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.
While the fallout of Uvalde's tragic school shooting continued to dominate local headlines this week, it wasn't the only thing Current readers cared about.

Indeed, our two most-read stories of the week had no direct relation to the mass shooting — or authorities' bungled efforts to explain their response to it.

The week's top story was about the local FBI office looking to recruit teachers as special agents, because even wrangling criminals seems like a less stressful job than being a Texas educator right now.

Meanwhile, the second-most-read piece was about a legal dispute between two downtown hotels, one of whom blames the other for smoking out its guest rooms with exhaust vented from its restaurant kitchen.

All these and more are available below for your perusal, dear readers.

10. Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

9. Sebastian Lang-Lessing has a plan to save the San Antonio Symphony — if local leaders will listen

8. San Antonio Animal Care Services warns dog owners of increase in parvovirus cases

7. Investors bought nearly half of the homes for sale in Bexar County last year, according to report

6. Runoff between South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive Jessica Cisneros still not called

5. San Antonio's housing market overvalued by more than 30%, according to university report

4. Abbott blames 'mental health' for Uvalde shooting after cutting $211 million from mental health agency

3. San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro says Abbott lied about what he knew about Uvalde police response

2. Two downtown San Antonio hotels in legal battle over damage caused by 'smoke and odors'

1. San Antonio FBI office is looking to hire K-12 teachers as special agents

