FBI Hiring Teachers, Downtown Hotel Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

San Antonio’s Indigo Hotel has filed suit against the swanky new Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.
While the fallout of Uvalde's tragic school shooting continued to dominate local headlines this week, it wasn't the only thing Current readers cared about.
Indeed, our two most-read stories of the week had no direct relation to the mass shooting — or authorities' bungled efforts to explain their response to it.
The week's top story was about the local FBI office looking to recruit teachers as special agents, because even wrangling criminals seems like a less stressful job than being a Texas educator right now.
Meanwhile, the second-most-read piece was about a legal dispute between two downtown hotels, one of whom blames the other for smoking out its guest rooms with exhaust vented from its restaurant kitchen.
All these and more are available below for your perusal, dear readers.
