TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Federal border agency report on Uvalde massacre recommends policy changes

The review of CBP agents’ response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting found that active shooting training was insufficient.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 10:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent speaks to a reporter near the scene of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde. - Texas Tribune / Sergio Flores
Texas Tribune / Sergio Flores
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent speaks to a reporter near the scene of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency on Thursday released its internal review of Border Patrol agents’ response to the May 2022 Uvalde school shooting in which an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

In the 203-page report, the federal agency recommends that it change its policies to allow agents to respond to mass shootings in non-federal cases and to make sure that Customs and Border Protection agents are up to date with the most recent training and best practices to respond to these types of incidents.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers waited 77 minutes before U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived, rushed to the room where the shooter was located and fatally shot the gunman — a Uvalde resident and former Robb Elementary School student.

In a summary of the report, the agency said that current Customs and Border Protection “training on active shooter response procedures was insufficient for the active shooter incident at Robb Elementary School.”

The federal agency also said that its agents acted within policy and didn’t find any misconduct.

“The active shooter incident at Robb Elementary School was a profound tragedy and deeply traumatic event. The loss of innocent lives and the enduring emotional scars borne by the survivors, families, community, and first responders are immeasurable,” said the activating chief for Customs and Border Protection, Troy A. Miller, in a statement.

In June, former Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo and former district officer Adrian Gonzales were indicted on felony charges of child endangerment. A grand jury returned the indictments six months after being convened and more than two years after the massacre.

Since the shooting, reviews by the state and federal government identified an assortment of failures in leadership, communication and training that resulted in children becoming trapped with the gunman for more than an hour.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Online rumors swirl after discovery of body in San Antonio sewage tank

By Stephanie Koithan

A body was found in a SAWS sewage tank a few days ago, sparking online speculation that there is a South Texas serial killer.

Uvalde police employee put on paid leave after withholding body-cam footage

By Michael Karlis

The missing body came footage is related to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Federal government fines Elon Musk's SpaceX $148,000 over environmental issues

By Sanford Nowlin

A SpaceX rocket engine fires at the company's South Texas launch site.

Owner of San Antonio's Soap Factory Apartments still leasing, despite demolition plan

By Michael Karlis

Soap Factory tenant Carmen Cruz tells her story during Monday's rally.

Texas pro-Trump evangelist says Harris used 'witchcraft' to win debate

By Sanford Nowlin

The debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump aired Tuesday on ABC.

GOP bid to remove polling sites from Tarrant County college campuses fails

By Juan Salinas II, The Texas Tribune

Makayla Ortega, 19, a student at University of Texas at Arlington, registers to vote at the UTA campus on Sept. 10, 2024.

Texas’ highest criminal court declines to stop execution of man accused in shaken baby case

By Kayla Guo, The Texas Tribune

Robert Roberson in court for the review of his 2003 conviction in the death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis, in Palestine on August 14, 2018.

Russian captive’s father blasts Ted Cruz in ad endorsing Colin Allred

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed during a 2020 court hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020.
More

September 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us