Federal funding dwindles for San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center

The center's operator spends $1 million monthly helping migrants leave San Antonio, so a loss of federal funding could leave thousands stranded here.

By on Sat, Dec 16, 2023 at 7:27 am

click to enlarge People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from nonprofit group Catholic Charities. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from nonprofit group Catholic Charities.
San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center next year will be unable to afford plane and bus tickets for those staying at the shelter, and that means migrants could be stuck here for longer periods of time, according to the San Antonio Report.

City officials are requesting additional outside funding for the center, located in a former CPS Energy building on the North Side. However, the federal government has yet to pass a fiscal 2024 budget, leaving that monetary source in limbo.

Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities, the organization that operates the Migrant Resource Center, expects $5 million in additional funding to be made available Jan. 1 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to the Report.

However, that won't go far, according to Fernandez. His organization has run through $1 million monthly to buy plane and bus tickets for migrants looking to leave San Antonio.

Over the past 30 days, the Migrant Resource Center has housed some 1,000 migrants daily. Most only stay 24 to 48 hours before jumping on buses or planes to other locations, Fernandez told the Report.

Without funds to purchase those tickets, Fernandez told the Report that Alamo City residents should be prepared for “thousands of people on the streets.”

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

