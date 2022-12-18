Federal government offers free COVID-19 tests again, just in time for winter holidays

On Sept. 2, the U.S. government stopped filling orders for the free COVID-19 tests that had been available to all residents since January. Residents had been able to request several tests at a time during the year, frequently at a few tests per round. The feds launched rounds in January, March and May, with tests delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
In September, a note on COVID.gov read, "Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests."
But U.S. President Joe Biden recently said that the White House has shifted budget items around to fund the program once again.
As of Dec. 16, the website for the free COVID-19 tests again works.
Orders will start being delivered on Dec. 19.
A version of this story first appeared in the Cincinnati CityBeat, an affiliated publication.
