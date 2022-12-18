Federal health order allowing rapid removal of migrants must end next week, court rules

The Biden administration attempted to end Title 42 earlier this year before a federal judge blocked the move. A different federal court has now ordered that the federal health order be lifted.

By on Sun, Dec 18, 2022 at 8:43 am

click to enlarge Migrants are picked up by Border Patrol after hundreds of people crossed the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the U.S. last week. - Texas Tribune / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Texas Tribune / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Migrants are picked up by Border Patrol after hundreds of people crossed the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the U.S. last week.
A federal appeals court denied a request Friday from Republican-led states to delay the lifting of an emergency health order the federal government has used for more than two years to quickly turn away migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwest border.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., denied a request from 19 Republican-led states, including Texas, that had asked the three-judge panel to delay lifting the order — known as Title 42 — on Dec. 21. The judges said the states’ request came too late in the process. The states could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s use of the order to prevent people from accessing the asylum process is “arbitrary and capricious” and a violation of the law because it was not implemented properly. Sullivan ordered the Biden administration to immediately lift Title 42, then later agreed to give the federal government until Dec. 21 so it could make preparations.

The Biden administration said it would meet the Dec. 21 deadline, but it also appealed Sullivan’s ruling, saying it disagreed that Title 42’s initial implementation was illegal.

The CDC under the Trump administration invoked Title 42 in March 2020 — at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. — for the first time since its creation in 1944 and said it was a necessary step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in immigrant detention centers, where many migrants are placed after they arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has since said that immigrants are not driving up the number of COVID-19 cases.

Immigration officials have used the health order more than 2 million times to expel migrants, many of whom have been removed multiple times after making repeated attempts to enter the U.S. Under Title 42, the recidivism rate — the percentage of people apprehended more than once by a Border Patrol agent — has increased from 7% to 27% since fiscal year 2019.

Sullivan’s ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in January 2021 by the American Civil Liberties Union and two Texas-based immigrant rights groups that argued Title 42 violated U.S. asylum laws and that the Trump administration used the pandemic as a pretext to invoke Title 42 and use it as an immigration tool.

Initially, the Biden administration had planned to lift Title 42 in May.

But when the CDC announced that it was letting the health order expire, Arizona and more than a dozen other states filed a federal lawsuit on April 3 in the Western District of Louisiana, asking a judge to stop the government from lifting Title 42. Texas filed a separate lawsuit on April 22 seeking the same thing.

In May, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42. The administration appealed, and that case remains pending in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

By Michael Karlis

A Twitter user is urging people to flood right-wing group Defend Our Kids Texas' online reporting system with useless junk.

Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

By Michael Karlis

The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas reads sermon from pastor of church accused of ignoring sex abuse

By Sanford Nowlin

Rep. Louie Gohmert praises Pastor Tommy Nelson before reading his megachurch leader's sermon.

San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville.

Also in News

'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Pearl is offering free three hour parking from Dec. 12-29.

Texas state senator blasts Uvalde police response in congressional hearing: 'It was cowardice'

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C., that focused on bipartisan legislative solutions to gun violence.

San Antonio among top 10 real estate markets to watch in 2023, report says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's housing affordability, job growth and migration trends helped land it in the top 10 best markets for 2023.

San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us