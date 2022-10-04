Feds arrest San Antonio man for alleged bomb hoax at Boston's Northeastern University

Wikimedia Commons / Edward Orde
Jason Duhaime, 45, worked full time in Boston, but never held a permanent address in the Bay State, instead shifting back and forth between New England and San Antonio.
Federal agents arrested a San Antonio man Tuesday and charged him with fabricating a bomb threat to the campus of Boston's Northeastern University last month, according to the Department of Justice
Jason Duhaime, 45, who worked as a director of the university's Immersive Media Lab, now faces one count of intentionally conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device and one count of making materially false statements to a federal law enforcement official.
According to the DOJ, Duhaime called 911 at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 to report that he was injured by "sharp" objects caused by an exploding plastic case sent to the lab in the mail. Duhaime also told authorities that the case contained a "violent note" making threats against the facility.
However, after an investigation, the FBI determined that Duhaime made the entire thing up, noting that the San Antonio resident's injuries didn't match those typical of explosions, according to the Justice Department.
What's more, a witness identified in court papers obtained by the New York Post
as "Student 1" told authorities they never heard an explosion, only Duhaime's screams ringing out from a closet.
Investigators also found a copy of the letter saved on Duhaime's computer, Justice Department officials said.
The San Antonio man, who worked full-time in Boston, did not have a permanent address in the Bay State, instead opting to sleep in his office, shifting back and forth between Massachusetts and Texas, the Post
reports.
Duhaime was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio, according to the Express-News
Northeastern University said in a statement
that Duhaime is no longer employed at the university.
