Feds nix San Antonio's $50 million request to upgrade airport terminal

City of San Antonio
The city hopes to spend the $50 million in grant money to add a ground loading facility to Terminal A.
The federal government last month denied the city's request for $50 million in funding to expand San Antonio International Airport's Terminal A, according to the Express-News
.
The Federal Aviation Administration's denial makes the Alamo City airport one of the few in the Lone Star State to be denied funding under the federal government's $5 billion Airport Terminal Program. That initiative was funded through Congress' passage late last year of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the daily reports.
The FAA's decision comes after city council approved master plan to overhaul San Antonio International at the cost of $2.5 billion over 20 years.
Other Texas sites that received funding totaling $103.4 million under the Airport Terminal Program include Houston's two major airports, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and airports in Laredo, Corpus Christie and El Paso, the Express-News
reports.
According to the Express-News
, city officials hoped to use the federal funding to build a ground-loading facility for Terminal A, which would allow some passengers to board aircraft from the Tarmac.
Although the Feds rejected the San Antonio's plans this time round, the city will have four other chances to apply for federal funding in coming years as part of the FAA. program, according to the report.
