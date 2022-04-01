Fiesta, St. Mary's Strip Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.
As San Antonio turned up the volume on its annual citywide party, neighbors around the St. Mary's Strip looked to turn down the volume on the party in their front yards — at least for a weekend.
Yep. Two of the Current
's most-read stories this week focused on the highlights of Fiesta San Antonio, which got underway Thursday in a big way, and on SAPD's closure of residential streets around the Strip as part of a traffic study aimed at cutting complaints about bad behavior from revelers leaving the nightspots.
Our top story, however, involved a party of yet another kind. The Bexar County Sheriff's Department reported that it booked two area men on multiple charges after one of them aroused suspicion by allegedly posting Instagram photos of himself posing with guns and what appeared to be illegal drugs. Cue the sad trombone.
10. Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs
9. Online broker RedFin names San Antonio the ninth most popular metro area for relocations
8. Assclown Alert: Defending the Oath Keepers With Texas Lawyer Sidney Powell
7. Downtown San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis has died
6. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into San Antonio on Saturday
5. Fans blast country star Eric Church for scrapping San Antonio performance to attend Final Four
4. San Antonio the 8th fastest-growing metro in the nation, according to U.S. Census
3. Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights
2. San Antonio police will block access to residential streets around St. Mary's Strip this weekend
1. Two San Antonio men arrested after one allegedly posted pictures of guns and drugs on social media
