Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail

Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, according to a news report.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 1:26 pm

click to enlarge The officer was reportedly fired from the force last summer and appealed his termination. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The officer was reportedly fired from the force last summer and appealed his termination.
A San Antonio police officer booted from the force last year after an indictment in Kendall County on child abuse charges has struck a plea deal to avoid serving time, according to KSAT.

Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, the staton reports, citing his plea agreement.

Rather than go to jail, the 30-year-old will serve one year of probation and attend parenting classes, according to KSAT's story. He's also on the hook for nearly $1,000 in restitution and court costs, the report states.

Termination documents from the San Antonio Police Department detailed nine incidents of possible abuse by the former officer, according to earlier details reported by KSAT. In one of those, Franklin-Alonso is alleged to have pointed a gun at a child during a game of hide and seek, according to that story.

Franklin-Alonso joined SAPD in 2019 and was fired in June of last year, according to earlier reports. He reportedly appealed his termination to a third-party arbitrator.

