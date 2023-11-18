First Look: San Antonio wellness studio Zen Haus seeks to offer inclusive vibes

The St. Paul Square spot offers spa services and instruction along with a tea and smoothie bar.

By on Sat, Nov 18, 2023 at 8:20 am

Zen Haus opens Friday, Nov. 17.
Nina Rangel
Zen Haus opens Friday, Nov. 17.
San Antonio’s St. Paul Square will soon be home to wellness classes, a tea and smoothie bar and more thanks to the expansion of inclusive San Antonio salon Beauty Haus.

Dubbed Zen Haus, the second-floor addition to the newish Beauty Haus officially opened Friday, Nov. 17. In advance, owner Jonabelle Timms gave the Current an exclusive sneak peek of the new space, 119 Heiman Street, Suite 200, during which she provided details about its upcoming offerings, including spa services, drinks and snacks from the lobby bar and extensive wellness workshop programming.

“I feel like a lot of us indulge in all those things anyway, so it’d be nice to just arrive somewhere and just have an opportunity to really relax in your own form,” Timms said. “Some people like to create, some people like to just relax, some like to be like physically taken care of, some people just like to look hot. Some people like to not be seen at all. So hopefully, with this new addition, you can easily find your form, your self-love language.”

The largest of Zen Haus' three spaces offers lounge areas when it's not in use for a class.
The largest of Zen Haus' three spaces offers lounge areas when it's not in use for a class.
Zen Haus includes three community spaces, and Timms plans to add two more in the near future.

The largest of the three areas will host guided meditation and yoga instruction. Between classes, the space also will serve as a free-use area for guests who want to sip tea, a wellness shot or a “smash,” Timms' cheeky name for smoothies from Zen Haus' on-site bistro.

The bistro won’t offer full meals. Instead, it's gearing up to provide protein-packed snacks suitable for refueling after a yoga class.

The second room will serve as an alternative class studio. So far, Zen Haus has lined up pros to teach ceramic art, mindful breathwork and meditation. Timms said the class schedule is already full through the end of December.

“I could feel that it needed to be something more than yoga, like it almost felt like an insult to only offer yoga,” she said. “And then then all of a sudden, we just had people start to reach out little by little and offered their ideas.”

The third space is a terrace overlooking Heiman Street. Outfitted with daybed-inspired pallets and memory foam mattresses, the area is intended to offer a peaceful space for working, reading or relaxing after yoga sessions.
The lobby's tea and smoothie bar is located to the left, across the hallway from class spaces.
Nina Rangel
The lobby's tea and smoothie bar is located to the left, across the hallway from class spaces.
Past the Friday's grand opening, Zen Haus will be open noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19. Its normal operating hours of 6 a.m.-9 p.m. will begin Monday, Nov. 20.

“We want people to be able to walk in this weekend, introduce themselves and take a look at what we’ve been doing, and then we’ll be open and ready to go next week,” Timms said.

