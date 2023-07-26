LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

First-term San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte opposes 'Death Star' bill lawsuit

Whyte's support of the controversial Republican-backed bill suggests he's likely to replace Clayton Perry as council's resident naysayer.

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 9:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marc Whyte was elected to former councilman Clayton Perry's District 10 seat. - Facebook / Marc Whyte for City Council
Facebook / Marc Whyte for City Council
Marc Whyte was elected to former councilman Clayton Perry's District 10 seat.
Anyone expecting new San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte to be less of a contrarian than Clayton Perry, his District 10 predecessor, may want to think again.

Hours after Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Attorney Andy Segovia told reporters on Monday that the city had joined Houston in suing the state over its so-called "Death Star bill," Whyte was quick rebuke the legal action.

"Simply put, in my view, this decision is short-sighted, ignores the needs of businesses in San Antonio and around Texas, and is yet another attempt by our city government to try to exert power and have control in areas it should not," Whyte said in a Monday press release.

Whyte was referring to San Antonio's lawsuit against HB 2127, a measure passed by the Texas Legislature that would bar municipalities from enacting business-related statutes that go further than existing state law. One such statute would be a proposed council ordinance requiring employers to give water breaks to outdoor laborers.

Set to take effect on Sept. 1, HB 2127 has been widely criticized as the Republican-controlled Lege's bid to strip local control from Texas' Democrat-run large cities. Opponents argue that the bill runs afoul of the state constitution and is so broadly written that it will create a legal morass for city and county governments.

"We do not intend to meekly surrender our community's right to self-govern," Nirenberg said in a statement explaining San Antonio's decision to sue.

Meanwhile, Whyte's support of the bill suggests he's willing to play conservative naysayer on a council dominated by moderates and progressives — just like Perry, who spent three terms doing the same. Whyte won the District 10 seat after Perry, in the fallout from a DWI arrest, declined to run for a fourth term.

Although HB 2127 would essentially strip San Antonio of its right to enact progressive local ordinances, Whyte argued that such a restriction is a great thing. At least for an alphabet soup of business advocacy organizations.

"This new law has been widely praised by business groups around Texas, such as the Texas Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, our state chamber — the Texas Association of Business as well as by local chambers, including our own San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce," Whyte wrote in his statement.

Whyte — a business attorney who ran as a "common sense  conservative" — added that instead of racking up "thousands upon of dollars in legal fees," the mayor and council should focus on issues including "homelessness, rising crime and maintaining our streets and sidewalks."

Perry may be gone, but it sounds like council is in for more of the same from its District 10 representative.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City of San Antonio sues Texas over newly adopted 'Death Star' bill

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours Tuesday, June 13.

Off-duty San Antonio Park Police officer busted on suspicion of DWI

By Sanford Nowlin

Authorities said the off-duty officer was pulled over at Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.

Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture

By Kate McGee and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s Department of Pharmacy Practice.

The McCombs Native American statue on Loop 410 is coming down after 40 years

By Michael Karlis

The statue was first erected at the Superior Pontiac dealership, then located on Broadway near downtown, in the 1960s.

Also in News

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar stages 'thirst strike' to advocate for federally mandated water breaks in extreme heat

By Olivia Alafriz, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, walks down the House steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. last year. On Tuesday, he launched a "thirst strike" to advocate for federal policy requiring paid water breaks for people who work outdoors in extreme heat.

Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture

By Kate McGee and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s Department of Pharmacy Practice.

As federal deadline passes, Gov. Greg Abbott refuses to pull buoys out of Rio Grande River

By Michael Karlis

A Texas DPS vehicle is parked along the Rio Grande River.

Texas Democrats push for mandated water breaks as Abbott's 'Death Star' bill looms

By Michael Karlis

"Bought-and-paid-for politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott are stripping workers of their right to a water break in the middle of a historic heat wave. It's insane," Congressman Greg Casar, whose district includes part of San Antonio, said.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us