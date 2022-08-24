Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

The campaign is meant to mock a controversial new Texas law requiring schools to post 'In God We Trust' posters if they're donated.

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 1:52 pm

click to enlarge Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas. - Twitter / Chaz Stevens
Twitter / Chaz Stevens
Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas.
A Florida activist wants to mess with Texas and SB 797, the state's controversial new law requiring schools to display donated “In God We Trust” posters.

Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, is donating signs to Lone Star State public schools with "In God We Trust" written in Arabic. Best known for erecting Festivus poles in the Florida State Capitol to counter nativity scenes, Stevens' poster campaign is intended to tweak Texas' Republican leaders for requiring public schools to display posters emblazoned with the motto.



According to S.B. 797, the posters must have the phrase "In God We Trust" accompanied by an American flag directly underneath the words in the center of the sign. A Texas flag must also appear somewhere on the banner, and the posters must be donated by outside organizations not receiving tax-dollar funding.

However, the law doesn't specify the language the motto must be printed in, Stevens argues.

According to a blog posted on OnlySky Media, Stevens has already placed orders for 50 signs written in Arabic and has contacted Carroll Senior High School in the North Texas suburb of Southlake about donating one of the signs to the school.

Several Carroll ISD schools received posters donated by Patriot Mobile, a Christian conservative wireless phone provider, last week, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Those interested in joining Stevens' crusade against S.B. 797 can donate to his GoFundMe dubbed "Messing with Texas." It's raised $8,560 since Monday.

"Democracy is under attack, and the first step towards restoring it is simple — we need you," the GoFundMe says.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

Trending

Victims and survivors of Uvalde shooting to file $27 billion lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September.

Judge orders owners of San Antonio's Vista Del Rey Apartments to fix 'deplorable living conditions'

By Sanford Nowlin

Vista del Ray Apartments are owned by an affiliate of Austin's Shippy Properties, which owns multiple San Antonio complexes.

Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas

By Michael Karlis

Lina Khil was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes the evening she went missing from a playground on the Northwest side on Dec. 20, 2021.

San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin

By Michael Karlis

The median asking price for a rental property in San Antonio topped out at $1,476 a month, a slight improvement from June, according to Redfin.

Also in News

Authorities release footage of vandalism of Democratic Party headquarters in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

A window at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was shattered when a suspect discharged a firearm at the building early Tuesday morning.

Interim CEO at San Antonio's CPS Energy enters negotiations to permanently take role

By Sanford Nowlin

CPS Energy interim CEO Rudy Garza answers questions during a city council meeting.

Judge orders owners of San Antonio's Vista Del Rey Apartments to fix 'deplorable living conditions'

By Sanford Nowlin

Vista del Ray Apartments are owned by an affiliate of Austin's Shippy Properties, which owns multiple San Antonio complexes.

Former Bexar County deputy arrested on charges of smuggling drugs to jail inmate

By Sanford Nowlin

The exterior of the Bexar County Jail as seen from the front.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us