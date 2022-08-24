Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas.

We really could use your help in our quest to battle Texas' latest law - "In God We Trust" signs in public schools.



Our project will send hundreds of these posters across the Lone Star state.



We really need your help. Stand with us today!https://t.co/MwoIT6RVNJ pic.twitter.com/SNkc0SkkQf