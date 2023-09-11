Following shutdown, Texas DPS reopens facilities statewide Monday morning

Customers who had an appointment cancelled during the downtime and haven't yet rebooked can email [email protected] and include their name and preferred DL office for assistance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reopened its offices Monday after a three-day computer malfunction crippled its ability to issue driver licenses.DPS did a computer upgrade over the Labor Day weekend, but a capacity issue overloaded the system, leaving it unable to process licenses from Wednesday through Friday of last week, according to officials with the agency.As a result, DPS's offices in high-volume areas will temporarily extend their hours to accommodate rebooked appointments, officials also said.