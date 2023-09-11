BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Following shutdown, Texas DPS reopens facilities statewide Monday morning

The state agency was unable to issue driver licenses for most of last week due to a computer problem.

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge The interior of a San Antonio DPS office. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
The interior of a San Antonio DPS office.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reopened its offices Monday after a three-day computer malfunction crippled its ability to issue driver licenses.

DPS did a computer upgrade over the Labor Day weekend, but a capacity issue overloaded the system, leaving it unable to process licenses from Wednesday through Friday of last week, according to officials with the agency.

As a result, DPS's offices in high-volume areas will temporarily extend their hours to accommodate rebooked appointments, officials also said.

Customers who had an appointment cancelled during the downtime and haven't yet rebooked can email [email protected] and include their name and preferred DL office for assistance. 

