For second day, Texas DPS cancels all driver-license appointments due to computer bug

Thursday's statewide halt on appointments follows Wednesday's identical shutdown. In both cases, DPS officials blamed computer problems that stemmed from an operating-system update over Labor Day weekend.
The shutdown will cut off all driver-license services, including renewals and replacements, eligibility verification and obtaining driver records, according to the agency.
UPDATE: DPS is cancelling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, ALL DAY, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/mfUp6oQbqF— Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 7, 2023
DPS is notifying affected customers and giving them priority for rebooking, officials also said.
