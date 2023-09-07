BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

For second day, Texas DPS cancels all driver-license appointments due to computer bug

DPS said the glitch came about after an operating system update over Labor Day weekend.

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 10:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Inside a San Antonio, Texas Department of Public Safety Drivers License Division office. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Inside a San Antonio, Texas Department of Public Safety Drivers License Division office.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has for a second day running canceled all driver-license appointments. Oops.

Thursday's statewide halt on appointments follows Wednesday's identical shutdown. In both cases, DPS officials blamed computer problems that stemmed from an operating-system update over Labor Day weekend.

The shutdown will cut off all driver-license services, including renewals and replacements, eligibility verification and obtaining driver records, according to the agency.

DPS is notifying affected customers and giving them priority for rebooking, officials also said. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

By Brandon Rodriguez

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.

Texas' years-long refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion has dire consequences for the working poor

By Travis E. Poling

People without insurance coverage often end at emergency rooms when they have medical issues — the priciest place for them to end up.

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

San Antonio Zoo welcomes rare and endangered okapi calf born over the weekend

By Michael Karlis

The male okapi calf interacts with one of its parents this week at the San Antonio Zoo.

Also in News

Texas avoids rolling blackouts during evening grid emergency

By Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

CPS employees monitor conditions at the utility's control center.

Federal judge orders Texas to remove Gov. Greg Abbott's border buoys

By Sanford Nowlin

Greg Abbott's border buoys (pictured above) were launched into the Rio Grande in early July as part of his controversial $4.4 billion Operation Lone Star border crackdown.

Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Bashing the Godless Democrats with Christian nationalist David Barton

Texas' heatwave is roasting the state's economy, according to Dallas Fed

By Michael Karlis

A report published in July estimated that the record breaking temperatures this summer could cost the Texas economy $9.5 billion in real gross product.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us