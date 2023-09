For second day, Texas DPS cancels all driver-license appointments due to computer bug

from an operating-system update

over Labor Day weekend.

UPDATE: DPS is cancelling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, ALL DAY, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/mfUp6oQbqF — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 7, 2023

The Texas Department of Public Safety has for a second day running canceled all driver-license appointments. Oops.Thursday's statewide halt on appointments follows Wednesday's identical shutdown . In both cases, DPS officials blamed computer problemsthat stemmedThe shutdown will cut off all driver-license services, including renewals and replacements, eligibility verification and obtaining driver records, according to the agency.DPS is notifying affected customers and giving them priority for rebooking, officials also said.